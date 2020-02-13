Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The target for the overnight interbank funding rate is decreased by 25 basis points

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 03:02pm EST

Press Release

February 13, 2020

Monetary Policy Statement

Banco de México's Governing Board has decided to lower the target for the overnight interbank interest rate by 25 basis points to 7%.

Economic slowdown, low inflation, accommodative monetary policies, and lower interest rates continue to prevail in the world economy. Although in this context global financial conditions have continued to loosen, the balance of risks for world economic activity remains biased to the downside due to several factors of uncertainty, including the effects of the recent coronavirus outbreak. In this context, over the last weeks the peso exchange rate appreciated and interest rates on government securities of all maturities decreased. Nevertheless, external and domestic risks prevail which could affect the performance of domestic financial markets.

Economic activity in Mexico has remained stagnant for several quarters, with a generalized weakness in aggregate demand components. Thus, slack conditions have continued to widen. Based on most recent data, GDP in 2020 is foreseen to grow less than estimated in the Quarterly Report July-September 2019, with a balance of risks biased to the downside.

Between November 2019 and January 2020 annual headline inflation rose from 2.97% to 3.24%, mainly due to the increase in the non-core component from 0.98% to 1.81%, while core inflation did so from 3.65% to 3.73%. Core inflation was affected by the increase in the prices subject to the excise tax (IEPS, for its acronym in Spanish) and continues to show resistance to decline. Short-, medium- and long-term headline inflation expectations have remained relatively stable, albeit at levels above 3%, while core inflation expectations for the same terms were revised upwards.

In light of the recent behavior of the factors affecting the foreseen path of inflation, headline and core inflation are expected to be moderately above the forecasts published in the last Quarterly Report. Regarding risks to the foreseen trajectory for inflation, those prevailing to the upside include: core inflation's resistance to decline; wage increases affecting the labor market and prices; a possible exchange rate adjustment due to external or domestic factors; increases in agricultural and livestock prices greater than expected; and a deterioration of public finances. As for downside risks: a further appreciation of the peso exchange rate; lower international prices of energy goods due to the coronavirus outbreak; and a greater economic slack. In this context, uncertainty still persists regarding the balance of risks for the referred trajectory of inflation.

With the presence of all its members, Banco de México's Governing Board decided unanimously to lower the target for the overnight interbank interest rate by 25 basis points to 7%. To this end, the current levels of headline inflation, the inflation outlook within the time frame in which monetary policy operates, the greater amount of economic slack, and the recent behavior of external and domestic yield curves, were considered.

The Governing Board will take the necessary actions based on incoming data so that the policy rate is consistent with the orderly and sustained convergence of headline inflation to Banco de México's target within the time frame in which monetary policy operates. To strengthen the macroeconomic framework and the country´s growth capacity, in addition to a prudent monetary policy, public finances must be consolidated in a sustainable way.

Disclaimer

Banco de Mexico published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 20:01:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:34pJudge grants Amazon bid to pause Microsoft's Pentagon contract work
RE
03:32pKONR BRAN : Wrangler® Launches Texas Slim Fit Jean in Europe with Campaign Designed to Inspire Consumers to Live Life to the Fullest
PU
03:32pTECHNICOLOR : Announces 2020-2022 Strategic Plan Supported By A Comprehensive Strengthening Of The Capital Structure Including A C. 300m Capital Increase
PU
03:32pINTERNATIONAL ISOTOPES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:32pHOME FEDERAL BANCORP OF LOUISIANA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:32pALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:32pSKKYNET CLOUD SYSTEMS, INC. : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OR PLAN OF OPERATION (form 10-K)
AQ
03:32pBARINGS : Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces February 2020 Monthly Distribution of $0.1408 per Share
PR
03:31pGlobal Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Alma Lasers GMBH and Bausch Health Companies Inc. | Technavio
BU
03:30pOil prices climb on prospects for deeper OPEC+ output cuts
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CENTRICA PLC : Centrica profits plunge on energy price cap, lower gas prices
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle 2019 Profit, Sales Rose
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK: 2019 operating profit stable at 1.26bn – Common Equity Tier 1 ratio signi..
4SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE : SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : to Launch Offer of EUR29 a Share for RIB Software
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Announces December Quarter 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group