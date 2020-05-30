The touristic activity of the tourism agencies and tour-operators in January-March 2020

The National Bureau of Statistics informs that, in January-March 2020 the tourism agencies and tour-operators provided tourism services to 27,4 thousand tourists and excursionists, with 28,4% less than in the corresponding period of 2019. The decreased of the number of tourists and excursionists was caused by the decrease of the number of participants of inbound tourism (-45,4%), outbound tourism (-29,4%) and domestic tourism (-22,4%).