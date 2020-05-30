The touristic activity of the tourism agencies and tour-operators in January-March 2020
The National Bureau of Statistics informs that, in January-March 2020 the tourism agencies and tour-operators provided tourism services to 27,4 thousand tourists and excursionists, with 28,4% less than in the corresponding period of 2019. The decreased of the number of tourists and excursionists was caused by the decrease of the number of participants of inbound tourism (-45,4%), outbound tourism (-29,4%) and domestic tourism (-22,4%).
Disclaimer
National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2020 21:14:03 UTC