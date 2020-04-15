Log in
The value of construction put in place 6.8% higher than in January 2020 and 8.9% higher than in February 2019

04/15/2020 | 04:46am EDT

Data are seasonally adjusted.

Due to the measures in force in the Republic of Slovenia for limiting the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, SURS is faced with difficulties in data collection, checking and processing. In this situation SURS continues to be obliged to timely publication of data, but due to the mentioned reasons the data published in the release are of slightly lower quality and less reliable than usually.
SURS will continue to regularly monitor and analyse the impact of the current situation on statistical data. At the same time, it will explore the possibility of using additional sources to improve the quality of provisional data. With the forthcoming releases we will thus improve the quality of the currently published provisional data. Data for the last 3 months are provisional. Although the data are provisional for three months, data revisions will still be possible later.

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 08:45:08 UTC
