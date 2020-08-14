The value of construction put in place 7.1% lower than in May 2020 and 15.3% lower than in June 2019

The value of construction put in placein June 2020 lower than in the previous month



In comparison with May 2020, the value of construction put in place in June 2020 decreased by 7.1%. This was the fourth consecutive monthly decrease in the value of construction put in place over the previous month: in May 2020 it decreased by 2.6%. In June 2020, the value of construction put in place on buildings decreased on monthly level by 3.7%; on residential buildings it went down by 1.2% and on non-residential buildings by 4.2%. The value of construction put in place on civil engineering decreased by 9.7%.

The value of construction put in place in June 2020 lower than in June 2019

In comparison with June 2019, the value of construction put in place in June 2020 decreased by 15.3%. At the annual level it decreased for the fourth consecutive time (in April 2020 it was lower by 6.9% and in May 2020 by 13.3%). As regards buildings it went down by 12.8% and as regards civil engineering by 16.2%.

The value of construction put in place in the first half of 2020 lower than in the same period of 2019

The value of construction put in place in the first half of 2020 decreased by 5.6% compared to the same period of the previous year. As regards buildings it went down by 8.3% and as regards civil engineering by 4.2%.