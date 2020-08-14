Log in
The value of roundwood purchased in June 2020 about 30% lower than in June 2019

08/14/2020 | 04:58am EDT

The value of roundwood purchased from private owners in June 2020 lower than in the previous month

Roundwood purchased from private owners in June 2020 was worth EUR 2.2 million, which is about 27% less than in the previous month. The value of purchased sawlogs and veneer logs was lower by almost 31%, of pulpwood by 14%, of wood fuel by almost 16% and of other industrial roundwood by about 26%.

The value of roundwood purchased from private owners in June 2020 lower than a year ago

The value of roundwood purchased from private owners in June 2020 was almost 30% lower than in June 2019. The value of purchased sawlogs and veneer logs was lower by about 35%, of pulpwood by almost 11% and of wood fuel by about 23%, while the value of other industrial roundwood was by almost 20% higher than a year ago.

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 08:57:03 UTC
