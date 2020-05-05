The vaults are full Interview with the Süddeutschen Zeitung

Interview with Burkhard Balz conducted by Alexander Hagelüken and Markus Zydra.

Burkhard Balz: The Bundesbank's vaults are full. We have internal crisis systems in place to ensure the supply of cash at all times. Members of the public have no cause for concern. Cash will not run out during the coronavirus crisis. If certain banks are limiting sums, it is only because they want lower outflows from their vaults.

No. That isn't a sign of scarcity. In mid-March, Germans withdrew twice as much cash as usual in some cases. Things have returned to normal now. Last week, they withdrew the same amount as one year previously, when none of us had even heard of coronavirus. Everything is back to normal.

You're no more likely to catch the virus from banknotes than you are from other items used in everyday life, such as card terminals. The main channel of infection is via the respiratory tract. There's no reason to avoid paying with cash because of the virus.

Cash will remain an important means of payment thanks to its unique advantages. It is the only way to remain independent of the technical infrastructure, in the event of power failures or cyberattacks, say. Anyone can use cash, whether they have a smartphone or not. But during this coronavirus pandemic, people are switching to contactless payments. I think that trend will continue.

Use of cash is declining, as a general trend. Measured by sales, Germans made more cashless than cash payments for the first time in 2017. This trend can be observed in the vast majority of euro area countries.

It's an open field. Strong US providers such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal are flooding the market, plus there's WeChat Pay and Alipay from China. German banks still play a major role at the point of sale, with their girocards. But it doesn't have to stay that way.

The crucial factor in the long term is whether European providers can make their propositions fit for the future. Whether they can collectively come up with innovative services spanning everything from shopping to private transfers. This is the idea behind the Pan-European Payment System Initiative backed by 20 major banks.

I see things the same way. The coronavirus pandemic has made it even more important for us to come up with a European solution. If this isn't a success, US and Chinese providers will take its place for customers. We shouldn't become reliant on them. Payments are vital to the economy.

I wouldn't say that. But it is true that there's not much time left. The new providers are making huge inroads into the market. Europe's banks have to spend money, which isn't easy, especially while the coronavirus crisis is ongoing.

The European Parliament, of which I was a member for almost ten years, has enshrined strict data protection standards in law. Anyone doing business in Europe has to comply with the European rules.

The risk is there. The question is how European legislators handle the issue. They will have to keep a close eye on new developments among payment service providers.

No, central bank digital currency is clearly being discussed as a supplement to cash, not a replacement. Notes and coins will be retained, regardless of this debate.

In the simplest scenario, you could think of it as every member of the public having an account with the central bank. But it would also be conceivable for the money itself to be saved securely on your smartphone, similarly to digital coins or notes on a payment card or in an electronic wallet. Today, you go to ATMs to get cash. In future, you would then also be able to receive it electronically on your smartphone. In both cases, the cash would be issued by the central bank.

Payments could be faster and smarter. However, we need to carefully consider whether it's really necessary to issue central bank digital currency for the general public in addition to cash. You see, it's long since been possible to conveniently make electronic payments by transfer or card. And thanks to instant payments, we are already able to make payments in a matter of seconds. We therefore have to conduct a very precise analysis of the positive and negative implications. What would happen, for example, if customers were to make large-scale withdrawals of their deposits at commercial banks and convert them into central bank digital currency? Could parts of the banking system then become obsolete?

