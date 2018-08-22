Log in
The world's first personal digital asset exchange SelfDax is officially launched

08/22/2018 | 12:03am EDT

SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 21st, SelfDax (http://www.selfdax.com), a trading platform dedicated to personal digital asset trading of blockchain company SelfSell (SSC), is officially launched.

As the world's first personal digital asset exchange, the launch of SelfDax marks the completion of the product matrix of the SelfSell, forming a vertical ecology of personal value digitization, the core of which are main network (main chain), wallet, investment and financing platform, as well as exchange. This also suggests that the goals of SelfSell's first phase development plan is achieved. In the ecology of personal value digitalization built by SelfSell (SSC), anyone can digitize personal values, give personalized definition and make free circulation of one's value. At the same time, SSC will be the general token of this ecology and will support the exchange of all personal digital assets in the future.

As the world's first talent trading market, SelfDax is committed to providing safe, convenient, stable and reliable personal digital asset trading environment for users around the world. It has three characteristics: secure, efficient and timely.

In terms of security, SelfDax has a professional risk control team that provides users with comprehensive security policies and multiple security protections. In addition, SelfDax uses offline cold wallet to store digital assets in your account. By hierarchical management, as well as dual protection of funds password and Google certification, the security of users' assets can be guaranteed. At the efficiency level, SelfDax's highly efficient trade matching engine supports millions of orders processing, giving users the most enjoyable trading experience. In terms of timeliness, SelfDax could instantly track the dynamics of personal digital assets, analyze personal digital asset trends at any time, and push personal digital asset information worth investing in the first time, so that there is no time difference in investment.

It is worth noting that registered users in the SelfSell APP can log in to the SelfDax exchange directly using the original account and password, and they will also become the forerunners of the exchange. It is known that the cumulative number of registered users of SelfSell APP has broken millions.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worlds-first-personal-digital-asset-exchange-selfdax-is-officially-launched-300700728.html

SOURCE SelfSell


© PRNewswire 2018
