Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

The world will need more than one COVID-19 vaccine, GSK CEO says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 03:23am EDT
GlaxoSmithKline CEO, Emma Walmsley, arrives for a meeting in Downing Street in central London

The world will need more than one COVID-19 vaccine so drug companies must partner in the race to develop the weapons to fight the novel coronavirus, GlaxoSmithKline Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley said on Wednesday.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Sanofi SA said on Tuesday they would develop a vaccine to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The drugmakers said they expect to start clinical trials for the vaccine in the second half of this year. If successful, the vaccine would be available in the second half of 2021.

Walmsley said GSK's partnership with Sanofi brings scale to the attempt to get a covid-19 vaccine but that there was still an enormous amount of work to do.

"The world's going to definitely need more than one vaccine when you think about demand in this hugely challenged global health crisis," she told BBC Radio.

The adjuvanted vaccine will be developed by combining Sanofi's S-protein COVID-19 antigen and GSK's pandemic adjuvant technology.

"It normally takes a decade, sometimes even more, to develop a vaccine but obviously we are in an unprecedented situation, the need is incredibly urgent. We are partnering with regulators to try and go as fast as we safely can."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Kylie MacLellan and James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 1.94% 1600.8 Delayed Quote.-11.75%
SANOFI 1.23% 83.72 Real-time Quote.-7.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:40aOil falls amid persistent fears about oversupply and pandemic
RE
03:40aOil falls amid persistent fears about oversupply and pandemic
RE
03:39aOil falls amid persistent fears about oversupply and pandemic
RE
03:32aShares in South Africa's Nedbank fall over 9% as it withdraws 2020 guidance over COVID-19
RE
03:29aIMF board approves emergency support for Burkina Faso, Niger - statements
RE
03:28aCautious optimism
PU
03:27aSouth Africa's rand falls as economy face deep recession
RE
03:23aThe world will need more than one COVID-19 vaccine, GSK CEO says
RE
03:22aU.S. returns another $300 million of recovered 1MDB funds to Malaysia
RE
03:22aU.S. returns another $300 million of recovered 1MDB funds to Malaysia
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam
2ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
3EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Update on Europcar Mobility Group's cost-saving and cash preserv..
4FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION : FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Restructuring Support Agreement to S..
5DANONE : DANONE : Credit Suisse raises its recommendation to Buy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group