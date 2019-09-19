Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

The wrong stuff? Chuck Yeager, pilot who broke sound barrier, sues Airbus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 12:29pm EDT
GEN. CHUCK YEAGER SPEAKS AT THE FIRST FLIGHT CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION IN NORTH CAROLINA.

(Reuters) - Chuck Yeager, the retired U.S. Air Force pilot who broke the sound barrier, has sued Airbus SE, accusing the aerospace company of using his name and likeness without permission to promote a new high-speed helicopter.

In a complaint filed on Wednesday that refers to him as "one of the most, if not the most, famous pilots of all time," the 96-year-old Yeager objected to a June 2017 piece on Airbus' website about making the Airbus Racer a fast and cost-effective way to fly.

The piece quoted Guillaume Faury, now Airbus' chief executive officer and at the time Airbus Helicopters' CEO, as saying: "Seventy years ago, Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier," and Airbus was now "trying to break the cost barrier. It cannot be 'speed at any cost.'"

Yeager accused Airbus of trademark infringement and taking away his right of publicity through "fraudulent" conduct, in which it deceived the public into believing he endorsed it.

"This is not a company that sells burritos," Yeager's lawyer, Lincoln Bandlow, said in a telephone interview on Thursday. "It sells aircraft, and you can't find a man more valuable to associate with aircraft than Chuck Yeager."

Airbus spokesmen said the company, which is headquartered in Toulouse, France, had no comment on pending litigation.

Yeager is seeking unspecified compensatory, punitive and reputational damages, as well as restitution, in a lawsuit filed in the federal court in Santa Ana, California.

He has filed similar lawsuits against other defendants in the past.

Yeager became the first person to break the speed of sound, known as Mach 1, piloting his rocket engine-powered Bell X-1 over southern California on Oct. 14, 1947.

He became familiar to a younger generation 36 years later when the actor Sam Shepard portrayed him in the movie, "The Right Stuff," based on the Tom Wolfe book.

Yeager said the website piece was not Airbus's first use of his name and likeness without permission, saying it previously used an unauthorised video of his 2008 visit to the company.

He said Airbus Helicopters had asked for permission to use his name in press releases, but rejected his demand for more than $1 million and veto power over how it was used.

"There were some negotiations but they fell through, and litigation was unfortunately the next course," Bandlow said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Dan Grebler)

By Jonathan Stempel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.03% 124.08 Real-time Quote.46.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:57pJON TESTER : Tester Secures Nearly $165,000 to Research Hemp and Establish Canadian Hemp Markets
PU
12:50pShares rise after Fed cut, oil prices jump
RE
12:44pOil prices rise as Saudi supply risks come into focus
RE
12:42pQUICK RETURN OF SAUDI OIL OUTPUT WOULD DEMONSTRATE RESILIENCE : Moody's
RE
12:42pOil prices rise as Saudi supply risks come into focus
RE
12:41pUpbeat data suggest U.S. economy still on moderate growth path
RE
12:40pAviation watchdog may ask Boeing to set up 737 MAX simulators in India
RE
12:39pSaudi attacks rattle shippers' plan to switch fuels
RE
12:39pU.S. Government Bonds Decline After Fed Moves to Stabilize Markets
DJ
12:38pU.S. consulting with Saudi Arabia on ways to counter threats from north
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BNP PARIBAS : EXCLUSIVE: Deutsche Bank has discussed adding assets to bad bank if sales go well - sources
2BAYER AG : Biotech is going to the dogs - and big profits await
3ALPHABET : Huawei hails own apps in Mate 30 challenge to iPhone 11
4FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : Transports Keep Flashing Warning Signals Even as Stocks Flirt With Records
5SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : SIRIUS MINERALS : boss buys shares as mine project falters

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group