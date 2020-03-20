Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TheFormTool, LLC : Commits COVID-19 Help

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

Free software for those ordered to work from home

As millions of firms send tens of millions of employees home to work during the COVID-19 crisis, maintaining or increasing productivity is critical to the companies, their employees and the nation. TheFormTool, LLC, a leader in office productivity software, is offering its existing and new customers unlimited additional copies of its document assembly and automation software completely for free. This offer allows employees working at home to enjoy the same advantages they experience with TheFormTool’s programs at the office.

“Firms in our customer base range in size from solo practitioners to companies with hundreds of thousands of employees. All are faced with incredible disruption as they balance safety with their need to survive,” Bob Christensen, the firm’s Director of Customer Service commented. “We’d like to make their choices easier while helping to optimize their results. So, during the COVID-19 crisis we’ll provide our customers in the U.S. and around the world with all the software they need completely free, there’s no additional cost, no strings or fine print.

“This is a huge undertaking for a small firm,” he continued. “It could easily amount to millions of dollars worth of software distributed for free but it’s worth it. Our customers are incredibly important to the economy and they are strongly tilted towards innovation and productivity. So this is an easy way for us to contribute meaningfully to the COVID-19 victory effort. We’d encourage other firms in our space to consider doing the same if they can.

“Just today we had a call from a fully-stressed doctor in New York faced with a crushing need to complete clinic reports much faster and but still accurately. With a single $1.00 purchase he gained access to enough of our flagship program to equip all the personnel in eight offices. To us, that’s a home run.”

About TheFormTool, LLC

Founded in 2011, TheFormTool, LLC distributes a family of award-winning software and services that offer simple-to-use but extremely powerful solutions for efficiently creating intelligent documents, data collection and decisioning. Its software is used in firms large and small in more than 200 industries and 80 countries including thousands of American law firms.

https://www.theformtool.com/our-contribution/


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:21pCarnival, MGM Resorts rise; Ford, AT&T, Coca-Cola fall
AQ
04:21pVOXELJET AG : Postpones Announcement of Fourth Quarter 2019 and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
BU
04:20pXPhyto Announces COVID-19 Test and Development Programs Update
NE
04:20pAmerican Battery Metals Provides Update on Transaction and Information on Annual General and Special Meeting
NE
04:20pXPHYTO THERAPEUTICS : Announces COVID-19 Test and Development Programs Update
EQ
04:19pMARVELL TECHNOLOGY : SEC Filing (POSASR) - Post-Effective Amendment to Automatic Shelf Registration Statement
PU
04:19pRESEARCH : SEC Filing (CERT) - Listing Approval Certification by Exchange
PU
04:19pADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
04:19pEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Investor Presentation Mar-20
PU
04:19pADYNXX : SEC Filing (RW) - Registration Withdrawal Request
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Confirms Osram Offer Expected to Close in 2Q; Reiterates 1Q Guidance
2BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
3INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : Inditex considers 25,000 temporary layoffs in Spain
4CMC MARKETS PLC : Online broker CMC raises forecast again as trading volumes surge
5TOTAL : RENEWABLES : Total Expands in Wind Power in France with the acquisition of Global Power Wind France

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group