Theaters, Hotels, Convention Centers and Other Facilities Nationwide Earn GBAC STAR™ Facility Accreditation

The Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, today announced a new round of facilities that have achieved GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation. As the industry’s only outbreak prevention, response, and recovery accreditation, GBAC STAR validates a facility’s preparedness for biorisk situations like the novel coronavirus. To date, facilities of all sizes in more than 64 countries are working toward formal accreditation.

Newly accredited facilities include:

California Theatre in San Jose, Calif.

Center for the Performing Arts in San Jose, Calif.

Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati

The Hay Adams Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Hobby Center for the Performing Arts in Houston

Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland in Cleveland

The Lowell Hotel in New York City

Mercury Chophouse Arlington in Arlington, Texas

Montgomery Theater in San Jose, Calif.

Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn.

San Jose Civic in San Jose, Calif.

San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, Calif.

The Sheraton San Diego Hotel in San Diego

“By becoming accredited through GBAC STAR, these facilities are demonstrating that they have third-party validation for a performance-based system for cleaning, disinfection, and infection prevention and that they are dedicated to maintaining and carrying out these processes each and every day,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger.

GBAC’s team of international leaders in microbial-pathogenic threat analysis and biohazard mitigation have hundreds of years of combined industry experience. While some program participants hire consultants or engage with internal experts to complete their applications, others rely on insights and guidance from GBAC to submit a cleaning, disinfection, and infection prevention program for accreditation that suits their facility and fulfills local, state, and other key guidelines. GBAC STAR is designed for facilities of all types, from hotels to stadiums to restaurants to schools and more.

“Organizations must be able to clearly explain to the public the steps they are taking to provide a safe and healthy environment,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “GBAC STAR accreditation elevates credibility and GBAC’s experts also work closely with accredited facilities to help them communicate the ‘what, how, when, and why’ behind cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention.”

To review a full list of GBAC STAR accredited facilities, committed facilities, and industry supporters, visit https://gbac.issa.com/gbac-star-facilities-and-supporters/.

To apply for GBAC STAR facility accreditation, visit www.gbac.org.

About GBAC, a Division of ISSA

Composed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response and recovery, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance and leadership to government, commercial and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises. The organization’s services include biorisk management program assessment and training, Forensic Restoration® response and remediation, the GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation program, training and certification of individuals and consulting for building owners and facility managers. For more information, visit www.gbac.org.

About ISSA

With more than 9,300 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners and associated service members—ISSA is the world’s leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Mainz, Germany; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.

