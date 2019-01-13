Theatro : and Honeywell Announce a New Partnership to Develop Enterprise Wide Mobile SaaS Solutions to Empower the In-Store Workforce

Theatro, pioneers of the world’s first voice-controlled mobile app
platform for the hourly workforce, today announced that it has reached
an agreement with Honeywell to create joint Software as a Service (SaaS)
solutions that empower retail store associates. With this agreement,
Honeywell will become an official reseller of Theatro’s SaaS
subscription services to complement the Honeywell In-Store Connected
Retail Solution Portfolio.
The joint solutions will enable a seamless service experience for
subscribers on Theatro’s SaaS platform, whether they access the service
from a Theatro Communicator or from a Honeywell Mobility Edgedevice.
As part of the agreement, Theatro will optimize its mobile application
software for use on Honeywell mobile products. By working together,
Theatro and Honeywell will ensure users experience the same high-quality
voice communications on Wi-Fi networks whether on their Theatro
Communicator or Honeywell Mobility Edge device.
Theatro’s voice-controlled mobile applications, employee location
capability, and analytical insight apps are designed to enable a more
engaged, informed and efficient in-store workforce. The integration with
Honeywell will allow in-store associates equipped with Honeywell devices
to leverage Theatro’s unique intelligent, in-ear virtual assistant and
voice applications to collaborate with colleagues and access enterprise
information systems at the speed of voice. Ultimately, this additional
functionality will allow hourly workers to respond to customer inquiries
more effectively and efficiently, without breaking eye contact with a
customer.
“Building an efficient and rewarding in-store experience requires
substantial collaboration among store associates and in-store systems,”
said Chris Todd, CEO, Theatro. “This partnership between Theatro and
Honeywell will enable retailers to build enterprise-wide communications
and collaboration networks to get the best out of their hourly
workforce. We’re excited for Honeywell to be an official reseller of our
software solution and we look forward to the opportunity to assist
Honeywell customers in delivering a winning store experience today and
tomorrow.”
“Today’s brick-and-mortar retail operations must deliver on customer
demand for a seamless experience with reduced staff and increased
competition,” said Peter Howes, president of Honeywell’s Productivity
Products business. “Honeywell’s hardware combined with Theatro’s proven
software will help associates provide the right information at the right
time, providing immediate satisfaction to customers.”
Honeywell and Theatro will offer live demonstrations of the joint
solutions in the Honeywell booth #3257 and Theatro booth #1517 at the
NRF Big Show Jan. 13-15.
About Theatro
Theatro, based in Dallas Texas, brings the advantages of IoT, wearables,
and new workforce-optimized mobile voice apps together in a SaaS
offering to provide companies in retail, hospitality and manufacturing
with a new breed of mobile solutions for hourly employees. The Theatro
intelligent assistant and mobile apps connect hourly employees to each
other and to critical enterprise applications; with Theatro, employees
stay focused on the customer, without having to look at a screen to
access information. Theatro’s solution enables employees to play their
role in providing an incredible customer experience while increasing
sales, employee productivity, conversion rates and operational
profitability. For more information, visit www.theatro.com
About Honeywell
Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) provides products,
software and connected solutions that improve productivity, workplace
safety and asset performance for our customers across the globe. We
deliver on this promise through industry-leading mobile devices,
software, cloud technology and automation solutions, the broadest range
of personal protective equipment and gas detection technology, and
custom-engineered sensors, switches and controls. We also manufacture
and sell a broad portfolio of footwear for work, play and outdoor
activities, including XtraTufTM and Muck BootTM
brand footwear.
Honeywell (www.honeywell.com)
is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry
specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control
technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials
globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings,
manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected
to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news
and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.
