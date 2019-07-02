Log in
Theo Chocolate : Recognized by the International Chocolate Salon for Best Milk Chocolate Bar & Top Caramels

07/02/2019 | 02:00pm EDT

Theo Takes Home The Gold For Its Ghost Chili Caramels And Lemon 45% Milk Chocolate Bar

Theo Chocolate received high recognition in this year’s International Chocolate Salon 2019 Awards. With chocolate made from scratch, Theo has been an industry leader for both their sourcing practices and passion for creating delicious products. Theo’s Ghost Chili Caramels won the Gold in the “Top Caramels” category. Additionally, their Lemon 45% Milk Chocolate Bar took the Gold in the “Best Milk Chocolate Bar” category. Theo’s Honey Saffron Caramels also received an honorable mention in both the “Best Caramel Exterior Design” and “Best Ingredient Combinations” categories.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005600/en/

Theo, an industry leader that makes chocolate from scratch, takes the gold in two categories. (Photo: Business Wire)

Theo, an industry leader that makes chocolate from scratch, takes the gold in two categories. (Photo: Business Wire)

“It is an honor to be recognized by the International Chocolate Salon for not only our handmade confections, but also our factory-made chocolate bars,” said Jason Harty, CMO of Theo Chocolate. “Making chocolate from scratch isn’t easy. These awards prove that the delicious results are worth the effort.”

The International Chocolate Salon Awards are based on the combined total number of votes received by each entrant from the Judging Panel. The Judging Panel consists of National and Regional Magazines, Newspaper and Blog Editors, plus Topic Experts, Local Chefs and Food Gurus.

About Theo Chocolate

Theo Chocolate has been making high-quality chocolate from scratch - cocoa bean to chocolate bar - since 2006. By sourcing Organic and Fair Trade certified cocoa beans from farmers in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Peru, Theo Chocolate is out to prove that the finest chocolate in the world can be produced in an entirely ethical and regenerative process. Learn more about Theo Chocolate and shop the award-winning chocolates here: https://www.theochocolate.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
