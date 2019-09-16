Theory House : Launches Sustainability Marketing Services for National Brands and Retailers

Theory House, a leading retail marketing agency, continues to innovate to meet the needs of national brands and retailers. The company announced at Groceryshop today a new service offering, Theory House FWD, that guides the transformation of corporate sustainability initiatives into retail campaigns that resonate with a new generation of socially responsible consumers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005800/en/

New sustainability marketing service from Theory House: Where sustainability meets shopper. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Sustainability is the subject of C-suite discussions around the globe and the catalyst for countless corporate initiatives. According to the Governance & Accountability Institute (G&A), eighty-six percent (86%) of the companies in the S&P 500 Index® published sustainability or corporate responsibility reports in the year 2018.

“The unfortunate reality is that these investments aren’t effectively communicated to consumers,” says Jim Cusson, president of Theory House. “This comes at a time when a new generation of consumers are seeking out brands and retailers that make sustainability a priority.”

Nielsen reports sustainable product sales have grown 20 percent since 2014. At the same time, conventional product sales have dropped. Products that are organic, clean and sustainable led the growth in the sustainability category, per Nielsen. Sustainable products currently make up 22 percent of the total store, and Nielsen expects it’ll be 25 percent by 2021.

In delivering the new service offering, Theory House seeks to identify key intersections between its clients’ sustainability strategies and the shoppers’ needs. The agency will then distill these insights to design retail marketing campaigns that translate clients’ corporate sustainability initiatives into shopper-facing programs that deliver incremental brand growth.

To find out more about this new service offering, visit www.theoryhousefwd.com

About Theory House

Theory House is a leading retail marketing agency that partners with global retailers and brands, including Pepsi, Google, Starbucks, Delta Faucet, Lowe’s, and McCormick, to transform their retail brand experiences through strategically-driven creative that gains shoppers’ attention, their purchase and their loyalty. The firm is headquartered in Charlotte, NC and has a second office location in NYC. Find more at www.theoryhouseFWD.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005800/en/