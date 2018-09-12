Theragenics® to Provide Sales and Marketing for C4 Imaging’s New Orion™ HDR MRI Markers

C4 Imaging’s New Orion™ HDR MRI Markers Enable Clinicians to Accurately Perform Image Guided Procedures and Aid in the Treatment of Cancer

Theragenics Corporation®, a medical device company serving the cancer treatment market, will provide sales and marketing for C4 Imaging’s novel, Orion™ Positive-Signal HDR MRI Lumen Marker. The marker is used prior to high dose rate (HDR) brachytherapy to accurately locate the position of the applicators that guide the placement of radioactive sources for the treatment of multiple cancers, including gynecological cancers. Using the superior imaging properties of MRI, the applicators can be positioned more precisely allowing for more accurate delivery of radiation to the tumor site while avoiding healthy surrounding organs and tissue. C4 Imaging recently received FDA 510(k) clearance for Orion™ .

Frank Tarallo, President and CEO of Theragenics commented, “C4 Imaging’s innovative HDR MRI marker should benefit patients by allowing more precise delivery of HDR brachytherapy, maximizing the therapeutic benefits of this treatment while minimizing potential side effects. We will utilize our expertise in brachytherapy and our established sales organization to effectively introduce and support the Orion™.” Mr. Tarallo continued, “Theragenics has supported brachytherapy and the radiation oncology community for over 35 years. Leveraging our expertise and assets in our brachytherapy business, including our sales organization and our manufacturing capabilities in medical devices and nuclear medicine, is an important part of our strategy. We look forward to making this exciting new technology available to healthcare providers and patients.”

Andrew Bright, President and CEO of C4 Imaging commented, “Orion™, C4 Imaging’s Positive Signal HDR MRI Marker, which is based on the encapsulation of C4, our unique MRI agent, allows accurate positive-signal MRI treatment planning to be offered to cancer patients suitable for HDR treatment. C4 Imaging is delighted to partner with Theragenics, a longtime leader in serving the brachytherapy marketplace. We believe they will be a vital partner in making this new technology available to radiation oncologists and to patients.”

About Theragenics Corporation®

Theragenics Corporation® is a medical device company focusing on the cancer treatment and, along with its affiliates, surgical products markets. Theragenics’ brachytherapy business manufactures and sells products used primarily in the minimally invasive treatment of localized prostate cancer. Theragenics’ surgical products business (www.cpmedical.com, www.galtneedletech.com, www.needletech.com) manufactures and distributes wound closure, vascular access, and specialty needle products, and serves a number of markets including interventional cardiology, interventional radiology and veterinary medicine. For additional information, please visit www.theragenics.com.

About C4 Imaging

C4 Imaging LLC is focused on developing innovative medical devices that enable clinicians to more accurately perform image-guided procedures. C4 Imaging’s patent portfolio is centered on its proprietary positive signal MRI contrast agent (C4) and encapsulation technologies. For further information, please visit http://www.c4imaging.com/.

