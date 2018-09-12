Theragenics® to Provide Sales and Marketing for C4 Imaging’s New Orion™ HDR MRI Markers

Theragenics Corporation®, a medical device company serving
the cancer treatment market, will provide sales and marketing for C4
Imaging’s novel, Orion™ Positive-Signal HDR MRI Lumen Marker. The
marker is used prior to high dose rate (HDR) brachytherapy to accurately
locate the position of the applicators that guide the placement of
radioactive sources for the treatment of multiple cancers, including
gynecological cancers. Using the superior imaging properties of MRI, the
applicators can be positioned more precisely allowing for more accurate
delivery of radiation to the tumor site while avoiding healthy
surrounding organs and tissue. C4 Imaging recently received FDA 510(k)
clearance for Orion™ .
Frank Tarallo, President and CEO of Theragenics commented, “C4 Imaging’s
innovative HDR MRI marker should benefit patients by allowing more
precise delivery of HDR brachytherapy, maximizing the therapeutic
benefits of this treatment while minimizing potential side effects. We
will utilize our expertise in brachytherapy and our established sales
organization to effectively introduce and support the Orion™.”
Mr. Tarallo continued, “Theragenics has supported brachytherapy and the
radiation oncology community for over 35 years. Leveraging our expertise
and assets in our brachytherapy business, including our sales
organization and our manufacturing capabilities in medical devices and
nuclear medicine, is an important part of our strategy. We look forward
to making this exciting new technology available to healthcare providers
and patients.”
Andrew Bright, President and CEO of C4 Imaging commented, “Orion™, C4
Imaging’s Positive Signal HDR MRI Marker, which is based on the
encapsulation of C4, our unique MRI agent, allows accurate
positive-signal MRI treatment planning to be offered to cancer patients
suitable for HDR treatment. C4 Imaging is delighted to partner with
Theragenics, a longtime leader in serving the brachytherapy marketplace.
We believe they will be a vital partner in making this new technology
available to radiation oncologists and to patients.”
About Theragenics Corporation®
Theragenics Corporation® is a medical device company focusing
on the cancer treatment and, along with its affiliates, surgical
products markets. Theragenics’ brachytherapy business manufactures and
sells products used primarily in the minimally invasive treatment of
localized prostate cancer. Theragenics’ surgical products business (www.cpmedical.com,
www.galtneedletech.com,
www.needletech.com)
manufactures and distributes wound closure, vascular access, and
specialty needle products, and serves a number of markets including
interventional cardiology, interventional radiology and veterinary
medicine. For additional information, please visit www.theragenics.com.
About C4 Imaging
C4 Imaging LLC is focused on developing innovative medical devices that
enable clinicians to more accurately perform image-guided procedures. C4
Imaging’s patent portfolio is centered on its proprietary positive
signal MRI contrast agent (C4) and encapsulation technologies. For
further information, please visit http://www.c4imaging.com/.
