Theranica : Announces U.S. Recycling Partnership in Commitment to Sustainable Medical Device Production

11/18/2019 | 08:31am EST

NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Theranica Bioelectronics (Theranica), a bio-medical technology company developing advanced electroceuticals for migraine and other pain disorders, announced today a partnership with California Electronic Asset Recovery, Inc. (CEAR) to recycle its novel smartphone-controlled prescribed wearable for acute treatment of migraine, Nerivio™. The company's partnership with CEAR, a California based electronics sustainability and ITAD company, will enable consumers to contribute to the circular economy by easily sending used Nerivio devices for recycling.

"We believe it is essential that medical products are safe for both people and the environment and we are pleased to partner with CEAR as we launch Nerivio in the U.S. market," said Alon Ironi, CEO and co-founder of Theranica. "In every element of Nerivio production we chose materials that are environmentally friendly as we believe in the importance of sustainable devices that do not harm the environment. Our commitment to developing drug-free pain management solutions that meet patients' needs goes hand in hand with our contribution to a greener environment."

Nerivio is the first smartphone-controlled migraine wearable to receive De Novo authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The non-invasive prescribed wearable is made up of components that contribute to its extremely high recyclability including a lithium metal battery, circuit board and plastics. Priced affordably, each Nerivio device can be used for 12 migraine treatments, after which it should be replaced. Nerivio's connected smartphone application keeps track of therapies and alerts users as they approach the final uses of the device. Upon completion of all 12 treatments, users will be able to mail the used Nerivio unit to the CEAR facility where the battery will be removed, and then CEAR's automated technologies will be used to separate the remaining components for reuse.  

"With our commitment to providing environmentally sound solutions for used electric and electronic equipment, we are proud to partner with Theranica in our common goal of creating a sustainable marketplace for medical devices," said Paul Gao, CEO at CEAR. "Both prescribers of Nerivio as well as its users can actively participate in keeping the health of our planet a priority by promoting a circular economy."

As the first medical device to deploy remote electrical neuromodulation (REN), Nerivio is placed on the upper arm for a 45-minute treatment at the onset of a migraine episode. The drug-free, non-invasive and digitally connected prescribed wearable received FDA authorization in May 2019 and is already available in more than 100 participating headache clinics across the U.S. since the launch of the company's pilot program in October 2019.

About Theranica

Theranica Bio-Electronics, founded in 2016, is dedicated to combining advanced neuromodulation therapy with modern wireless technology to develop proprietary electroceuticals that address prevalent medical conditions and diseases. Nerivio™, Theranica's first FDA authorized to market device, is a wearable for acute treatment of migraine. Theranica will continue to use its proprietary technology to develop additional solutions to other pain disorders.

Learn more by visiting the website, http://theranica.com.
Follow Theranica on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:
Ellie Hanson
Finn Partners
Ellie.Hanson@finnpartners.com
+1-929-222-8006

Theranica Contact:
Ronen Jashek
ronenj@theranica.com
+972-72-390-9750

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/theranica-announces-us-recycling-partnership-in-commitment-to-sustainable-medical-device-production-300959914.html

SOURCE Theranica


© PRNewswire 2019
