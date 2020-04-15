Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Therap Becomes First Technology Partner of the Charting the LifeCourse Nexus™

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, national leader in web-based documentation, reporting and communication solutions for Medicaid-funded Home and Community Based Services (HCBS), and Long Term Services and Supports (LTSS), is happy to announce Therap as the first official technology partner of the Charting the LifeCourse Nexus™.

The Charting the LifeCourse (CtLC) framework and tools were developed at the UMKC Institute of Human Development (UMKC IHD), a University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities (UCEDD), to help individuals and families of all abilities and ages develop visions for a good life, identify how to find and access supports, and discover how to live the lives they want to live.

Through the partnership, Therap and UMKC IHD are combining the strengths of the person-centered CtLC tools with Therap's secure, electronic platform to allow documentation and data exchange. The combined tools will enhance collaboration, transparency and access to needed supports for individuals with disabilities and their families. Therap supports this vision and sees the partnership with UMKC IHD as an opportunity for continued innovation in providing individuals and families tools to assist them in developing good lives.

"Therap is excited to reach this agreement to become the first official technology partner of the Charting the LifeCourse Nexus center," said Jeff Case, Therap's National Director of Business Development. "Therap's platform offers individuals and families a digital solution.  Our technology partnership with CtLC will allow our customers to securely share their visions for a good life with the professionals who serve them, using the LifeCourse Tools. We are proud to integrate these tools into our digital platform for increased access and collaboration between individuals, families, and professionals."

UMKC IHD sees the partnership as a natural fit that will help advance understanding of the CtLC core principles and improve the quality of life for many more individuals and families.

"The Therap team has demonstrated great commitment to the core CtLC principles, which prioritize the person, family, and individual choice," said Dr. Sheli Reynolds, Director of the CtLC Nexus. "They incorporated the framework into their culture as a company, sending a large group of leadership and staff through our full CtLC Ambassador training series. We welcome them as our first official Technology Partners and are confident that this collaboration will be a great asset to their national and international network of service providers and the people they serve."

Therap is now able to offer CtLC tools on its platform with options to utilize the Life Trajectory, Integrated Supports Star, and Tools for Developing a Vision. Therap providers already using Therap's platform can additionally benefit from CtLC resources available on the software to strengthen their person-centered approach.

About Charting the LifeCourse Nexus™:
The Charting the LifeCourse (CtLC) framework and tools were created to help individuals and families of all abilities and ages develop visions for good lives, think about what they need to know and do, identify how to find or develop supports, and discover what it takes to live the lives they want to live. The CtLC Nexus supports a community of learning that champions transformational change through knowledge exchange, capacity building and collaborative engagement. CtLC is housed within the University of Missouri-Kansas City Institute for Human Development (UMKC IHD), Missouri's University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities (UCEDD).

Learn more at www.therapservices.net

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therap-becomes-first-technology-partner-of-the-charting-the-lifecourse-nexus-301041198.html

SOURCE Therap Services


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:09pSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Aramco says has not extended oil payment offers to refiners
RE
01:06pCOVESTRO : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
01:05pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Market Position on 14-04-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
01:05pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of ENGINEERING COMPANIES Dated 15-04-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
01:05pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of TEXTILE WEAVING Dated 15-04-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
01:05pEVOLVA AGM 2020 : approved all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors
TE
01:05pVeta Resources Converts Note to Common Shares, Drops Interest in JOY Properties in Chile, and Provides Update on Financial Statements
NE
01:04pPAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES : Ambassador of Japan expresses gratitude to Pakistan for arranging safe return of Japanese nationals through a special PIA flight to Tokyo - Press Release issued by Embassy of Japan in Pakistan
AQ
01:04pCRESCENT STEEL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS : VIS withdraws Instrument Rating of Crescent Steel and Allied Products Limited - Press Release issued by VIS Credit Rating Company Limited
AQ
01:04pPAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES : PIA continuing with its relief flights to bring back stranded Pakistanis from various countries - Press Release issued by Pakistan International Airlines
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group