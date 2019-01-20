Therap : Offers Tools to Improve Agency Communication for Staff Supporting Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

WATERBURY, Conn., Jan. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's disability software offers an array of tools to improve daily staff to staff communication within and across agencies. Therap's T-Log module offers a simple, effective way for agencies to document and share routine shift logs, progress notes, or contact and general notes efficiently. This tool allows the entire team to communicate day-to-day information and progress notes with other staff members immediately, who receive alerts and add follow-up details or resolve general concerns the team is monitoring regarding an individual in a HIPAA-compliant way.

The Secure Communication (SComm) module facilitates the exchange of information, either among select users or teams in an agency, or between agencies regarding a service recipient, in a secure, HIPAA-compliant way. SComm messages can help track and ensure communication related to services as well as the operations of the company, e.g. agency wide meeting announcements, reach intended personnel. Using SComm, staff members within an agency can exchange messages on administrative, general or individual care related issues. The Secure Communication tool is integrated with Therap's role-based access control mechanism, ensuring that any linked forms within Therap containing an individual's Protected Health Information (PHI) may be exchanged only between those staff who already have approved access privileges to see that information.

Additonally, Therap's Calendar module contains information about previous and upcoming scheduled appointments and custom events for the team to share or for individual staff to configure for reminders and tasks. Five types of calendar entries are currently available. Therap's Notification feature allows users to set a profile for different events and documentation entries they wish to be alerted of in near real-time, whether through email, text or Secure Communication. Providers can limit or enable notification features and no Protected Health Information travels outside of the system – so while staff can receive an alert of a type of event and limited details, all PHI and further details remain securely within Therap.



Therap's HIPAA-compliant Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities software applications are used in home and community-based services (HCBS) for documentation, communication and reporting and by the broader Longer Term Supports and Services (LTSS) community.

