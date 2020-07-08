Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. :, Sponsored by RA Capital Management, L.P., Announces Pricing of Upsized $118 Million Initial Public Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 12:26pm EDT

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 11,800,000 shares of Class A common stock at $10.00 per share. The shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the ticker symbol “TXAC” beginning July 8, 2020. The Company expects the offering to be consummated on July 10, 2020.

The Company, sponsored by RA Capital Management, L.P., is led by Chairman and CEO Peter Kolchinsky PhD and CFO Matthew Hammond PhD. The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry.

Jefferies LLC is serving as the sole book runner for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,770,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10002, by telephone: 877-821-7388 or by email: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

Registration statements relating to these securities became effective on July 7, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:48pRFA Supports EPA's Proposed ‘Anti-Backsliding' Determination, but Says Agency Used ‘Outdated and Unreliable' Modeling
PU
12:48pVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Half-year liquidity contract statement for Veolia Environnement for 30/06/2020
PU
12:47pOCHIN : and California Telehealth Network Awarded $2M to Improve Telehealth Access Nationwide
PR
12:47pU.S. Supreme Court Upholds Trump Administration's Exemptions to Contraceptive Mandate
GL
12:46pPURATION : PURA Confirms New Cannabis Cultivation Spinoff and Planned Dividend
PR
12:45pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether National General Holdings Corporation has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Allstate
PR
12:43pCOVID-19 RELIEF : Mercury Insurance Extends Identity Fraud Resolution Services Coverage to Include Relatives Outside of the Insured Residence
PU
12:43pDYNATRACE : Monitoring of Kubernetes Infrastructure for day 2 operations
PU
12:43pMEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES :  Strong business activity for the first half of 2020 (unaudited figures)
PU
12:43pDams against tsunamis? Governmental economy support packages
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Boohoo reviews British supply chain after factory report fallout
2Nokia shares fall on concerns over potential loss of Verizon business
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan is Neutral
4MAN SE : MAN Truck & Bus Names Andreas Tostmann as Executive Board Chairman
5MERCK KGAA : EXCLUSIVE: EU secures potential COVID-19 drugs from Roche, Germany's Merck - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group