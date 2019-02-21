Theravance Biopharma : Summary ToggleTheravance Biopharma to Present at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Log in
Theravance Biopharma to Present at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

02/21/2019 | 08:48am EST

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The conference will take place February 27 - March 1 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

A live broadcast will be available by visiting the Investor Relations section of Theravance Biopharma's website at www.theravance.com, under the Presentations & Events tab. Listeners are encouraged to visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled presentation to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Audio replays will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. ('Theravance Biopharma') is a diversified biopharmaceutical company with the core purpose of creating medicines that help improve the lives of patients suffering from serious illness.

In our relentless pursuit of this objective, we strive to apply insight and innovation at each stage of our business, including research, development and commercialization, and utilize both internal capabilities and those of partners around the world. Our research efforts are focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology. Our research goal is to design localized medicines that target diseased tissues, without systemic exposure, in order to maximize patient benefit and minimize risk. These efforts leverage years of experience in developing localized medicines for the lungs to treat respiratory disease. The first potential medicine to emerge from our research focus on immunology and localized treatments is an oral, gut-selective pan-Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor, currently in development to treat a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases. Our pipeline of internally discovered product candidates will continue to evolve with the goal of creating transformational medicines to address the significant needs of patients.

In addition, we have an economic interest in future payments that may be made by Glaxo Group or one of its affiliates (GSK) pursuant to its agreements with Innoviva, Inc. relating to certain programs, including TRELEGY ELLIPTA.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

THERAVANCE® and the Cross/Star logo are registered trademarks of the Theravance Biopharma group of companies.

Contact Information:

Alexander Dobbin
650-808-4045
investor.relations@theravance.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/theravance-biopharma-to-present-at-the-8th-annual-svb-leerink-global-healthcare-conference-300799315.html

SOURCE Theravance Biopharma, Inc.

Disclaimer

Theravance Biopharma Inc. published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 13:47:07 UTC
