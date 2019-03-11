Theresa May Secures Last-Minute Concessions from EU on Brexit Deal -- 4th Update

By Max Colchester in London and Laurence Norman in Brussels

British Prime Minister Theresa May secured concessions from the European Union over her Brexit divorce deal Monday, in a last-minute push to head off a large-scale defeat when the British Parliament votes on the agreement Tuesday.

With the U.K. due to leave the bloc on March 29, pressure was rising on Mrs. May to modify the deal roundly rejected by lawmakers in January. flew on Monday evening to Strasbourg, France, to work out changes in the deal with EU officials. These aim to reassure British lawmakers that the U.K. will have the power to break away from EU's economic orbit if a trade deal isn't quickly agreed after Brexit.

Mrs. May said in a press conference alongside European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker late Monday evening that legally binding changes had been secured.

Despite the changes, Mrs. May faces an uphill challenge to get British lawmakers to back the deal in Tuesday's vote. The prime minister is banking on key lawmakers endorsing her revised deal and bringing others on-side with them.

"Today, we have secured legal changes," Mrs. May said. "Now is the time to come together to back this improved Brexit deal and deliver on the instruction of the British people."

Mr. Juncker said the EU had "left no stone unturned" in offering the additional assurances. He warned, however, that there would be no further adjustments to the agreement if British lawmakers rejected the deal on Tuesday.

The withdrawal agreement lays out a set of critical economic and legal terms aimed at ensuring a smooth separation of the U.K. from its largest trading partner.

The main sticking point with the bloc has been the question of how to avoid a hard border between Ireland, which will remain part of the EU, and Northern Ireland, a U.K. region. Euroskeptics in the U.K., including many in Mrs. May's Conservative Party, fear the current agreement could trap the U.K. in a customs union with the EU if the two sides can't quickly agree on a comprehensive trade deal. That would block Britain's ability to strike its own trade deals around the globe.

EU and U.K. officials devised a complex way to solve the problem, resting partly on the EU not challenging a British legal interpretation of how it can exit the customs union. Under terms of the deal being hashed out, the EU has also agreed that the U.K. could seek independent arbitration to determine whether the bloc is negotiating on a future trade agreement in good faith. If the EU is found to be dragging its feet and doesn't change its behavior, the U.K. could exit the customs-union arrangement, both sides said.

However, the deal as described by the U.K. and the EU appeared to fall short of the broad renegotiation that some British Conservative lawmakers have hankered for. The British prime minister, who in November signed up to the original version of the withdrawal agreement with EU leaders, needs to win over euroskeptics in her party and in Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, which helps prop up her minority government.

Mrs. May is battling to avoid a repeat of the bruising parliamentary defeat she suffered in January, when the British Parliament rejected her Brexit deal by a record 230 votes. The prime minister has since been playing for time, weathering a series of defeats in Parliament and hoping that as the March deadline approaches, lawmakers eventually will fall into line.

On Friday, Mrs. May called on euroskeptic lawmakers to put aside concerns and vote her deal through to avoid Brexit being delayed or diluted.

If she loses Tuesday's vote by a significant margin, she risks losing control of the Brexit process altogether.

Mrs. May promised British lawmakers that if she failed to secure passage on Tuesday of her Brexit deal, they could vote on whether to extend negotiations beyond the March 29 deadline.

An extension -- which would need the agreement of the other 27 EU governments -- could open up the possibility of a fresh referendum, possibly reposing the question of whether the U.K. should leave the EU.

If the U.K.'s exit is delayed, Mrs. May also faces the prospect of rebel lawmakers in her party backing amendments to soften her Brexit deal and keep the U.K. much more closely bound to the EU.

Meanwhile, a broader rebellion is brewing among Conservative lawmakers fed up with her approach to the negotiations. A delay of the March 29 deadline could increase pressure from her own party for Mrs. May to resign.

"I think it would be very difficult for the prime minister to stay in office very much longer," Nicky Morgan, a Conservative lawmaker and the former education secretary, told the British Broadcasting Corp Monday.

The British government hoped EU would soften its position on the Northern Ireland "backstop" arrangement after the latest round of talks and at least agree to an independent mechanism that would allow Britain to one day exit the customs union without the EU's approval. Then the British government's attorney general, Geoffrey Cox, would have been able to advise lawmakers that the deal wouldn't result in the U.K. being stuck in the backstop -- a joint customs territory -- against its will. Mr. Cox is set to update his legal advice on the agreement Tuesday morning.

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said last week the bloc was willing to offer fresh written guarantees that it won't trap Britain in a customs union. However, the bloc has stood by its insistence that the U.K. won't be able to unilaterally withdraw from the backstop in future without EU approval. Mr. Barnier has said that could create the risk of creating a physical border on the island of Ireland.

