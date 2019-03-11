Theresa May Secures Last-Minute Concessions from EU on Brexit Deal -- 5th Update

By Max Colchester in London and Laurence Norman in Brussels

British Prime Minister Theresa May secured concessions from the European Union over her Brexit divorce deal Monday, in a last-minute push to head off a large-scale defeat when the British Parliament votes on the agreement Tuesday.

With the U.K. due to leave the bloc on March 29, pressure was rising on Mrs. May to modify the deal roundly rejected by lawmakers in January. She flew on Monday evening to Strasbourg, France, to work out changes in the deal with EU officials. These aimed to reassure British lawmakers that the U.K. will have the power to break away from EU's economic orbit if a trade deal isn't quickly agreed after Brexit.

"Today, we have secured legal changes," Mrs. May said. "Now is the time to come together to back this improved Brexit deal and deliver on the instruction of the British people."

Despite the changes, Mrs. May faces an uphill challenge to get British lawmakers to back the deal in Tuesday's vote. The prime minister is banking on key lawmakers endorsing her revised deal and bringing others on-side with them.

Still financial markets interpreted the agreement as evidence that a Brexit deal was increasingly likely to be signed off, avoiding a chaotic split between the U.K. and the EU. From the time news broke that Mrs. May would fly to France for last-ditch talks, the pound began strengthening on hopes a deal would ensue. It ended up more than 2% against the dollar with one pound buying $1.325 late Monday.

Speaking alongside Mrs. May, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned, however, that there would be no further adjustments to the agreement if British lawmakers rejected the deal on Tuesday.

"In politics, sometimes you get a second chance. It is what you do with this second chance that counts. Because there will be no third chance," Mr. Juncker said. "If the meaningful vote fails tomorrow, this is it."

The withdrawal agreement lays out a set of critical economic and legal terms aimed at ensuring a smooth separation of the U.K. from its largest trading partner.

The main sticking point with the bloc has been the question of how to avoid a hard border between Ireland, which will remain part of the EU, and Northern Ireland, a U.K. region. Euroskeptics in the U.K., including many in Mrs. May's Conservative Party, fear the current agreement could trap the U.K. in a customs union with the EU if the two sides can't quickly agree on a comprehensive trade deal. That would block Britain's ability to strike its own trade deals around the globe.

The assurances offered by the EU seem to reduce the likelihood of the U.K. being stuck in the customs union. But they fall short of offering a legally watertight unilateral exit or a specific end date for the arrangement.

The EU offered a new legal instrument that would allow the U.K. to seek independent arbitration if it believed the EU was not negotiating a new trade agreement in good faith. If the U.K. claim were upheld and the EU continued to drag its feet, the U.K. could be freed from the customs arrangement. The EU also offered a legally binding pledge to work quickly on a future trade agreement to ensure that the backstop is temporary.

The two sides also agreed that the U.K. would set out its own interpretation of the deal, which would state that the U.K. believes it has the option to bring the customs union arrangement to an end.

However, the deal as described by the U.K. and the EU appeared to fall short of the broad renegotiation that some British Conservative lawmakers have hankered for. The British prime minister, who in November signed up to the original version of the withdrawal agreement with EU leaders, needs to win over euroskeptics in her party and in Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, which helps prop up her minority government.

Mrs. May is battling to avoid a repeat of the bruising parliamentary defeat she suffered in January, when the British Parliament rejected her Brexit deal by a record 230 votes. The prime minister has since been playing for time, weathering a series of defeats in Parliament and hoping that as the March deadline approaches, lawmakers eventually will fall into line.

If she loses Tuesday's vote by a significant margin, she risks losing control of the Brexit process altogether.

Mrs. May promised British lawmakers that if she failed to secure passage on Tuesday of her Brexit deal, they could vote on whether to extend negotiations beyond the March 29 deadline.

An extension -- which would need the agreement of the other 27 EU governments -- could open up the possibility of a fresh referendum, possibly reposing the question of whether the U.K. should leave the EU.

If the U.K.'s exit is delayed, Mrs. May also faces the prospect of rebel lawmakers in her party backing amendments to soften her Brexit deal and keep the U.K. much more closely bound to the EU.

Meanwhile, a broader rebellion is brewing among Conservative lawmakers fed up with her approach to the negotiations. A delay of the March 29 deadline could increase pressure from her own party for Mrs. May to resign.

