Therium Launches New $430 Million Global Fund to Finance Litigation and Arbitration, Surpasses $1 Billion Milestone in Global Institutional Investments

Therium Group Holdings Limited, a leading global provider of litigation,
arbitration and specialty legal finance, today announced the launch of a
new $430 million fund, pushing its total institutional investments past
the $1 billion milestone. The new fund, raised from three global
institutional investors, including a sovereign wealth fund, is Therium’s
largest to date and will be used to finance litigation and arbitration
globally. It follows the $265 million raised in February 2018.
John Byrne, co-founder and CEO of Therium Capital Management Limited
said: “We are thrilled to announce the closing of our latest fund,
Therium’s largest to date. Raising over $1 billion is an important
milestone for the industry and underscores Therium’s leading position in
the litigation finance industry globally. Interest from high quality
institutional investors is stronger than ever, driven by the rapid
growth of the firm, the very strong outlook for our business
globally and our track record. We are delighted to have the backing of
world leading institutional investors in our new fund and we are very
excited about the ongoing high growth opportunity ahead for Therium,
which is now in its 11th year.”
Neil Purslow, co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of Therium
Capital Management Limited said: “The demand for our litigation and
arbitration funding continues at pace across all of our jurisdictions.
The benefits of funding are becoming increasingly widespread across the
world; from claimants that would not otherwise have the capital to
launch their claims, to the largest corporates that use funding to
transform claims into financial assets. In line with this, we are seeing
a steady rise of single case funding as well as litigation and
arbitration financing across multiple dispute types.”
Eric Blinderman, CEO of Therium Capital Management U.S.A., who leads
the firm’s U.S. operations, said: “The confidence that institutional
investors continue to place in Therium is indicative of the market
demand we have created for our litigation funding solutions. In the U.S.
market, this includes both the funding of litigation matters and helping
law firms to leverage potentially lucrative case portfolios to provide
capital for growth and operations. As litigation finance continues to
evolve into a mainstream asset class, we continually seek creative,
responsible solutions that address the capital needs of the legal
marketplace, and we look forward to continuing to deploy our funding for
the benefit of industry participants and our investors.”
Therium will use the new funds to continue to invest in litigation and
arbitration cases globally across sectors including financial services,
energy and mining, industrials, technology, media and entertainment, and
across all forms of commercial litigation and arbitration. Therium
invests in a broad range of complex commercial disputes, from securities
and shareholder actions, international arbitration, competition and
anti-trust cases, through to intellectual property, insolvency and group
and class actions. Furthermore, demand for Therium’s specialty legal
finance solutions from corporates and law firms continues apace across
jurisdictions. The new fund is expected to be deployed within two years.
Therium recently announced the opening of an office in Australia, to
serve Asia-Pacific, where the firm has been funding cases since 2011. It
also has investment teams in the U.S., UK, Germany, Spain and Norway.
In November 2018, Therium won the ‘Insolvency Litigation Funder of the
Year’ award at the Turnaround Restructuring and Insolvency awards in
London in recognition of its cross-border insolvency funding expertise
and leading track record.
In Chambers and Partners’ inaugural litigation support directory
2018, Therium was ranked as a Tier 1 litigation funder, and Neil Purslow
was named a leading individual in the litigation funding industry.
Last month, Therium was ranked as “Excellent” in the 2019 U.S. edition
of legal and business directory, Leaders League’s ranking of
litigation funders. It was also top ranked in the UK as one of the two
“Leading” litigation and arbitration funding firms in the UK.
Case highlights, which are in the public domain, include:
Sharp and others v Lloyds Banking Group (re Lloyds’s acquisition of
HBOS)
Noel Edmonds v Lloyds Banking Group
Consumers v VW re Dieselgate
Road Haulage Association v Truck manufacturers
Richard Lloyd v Google Inc (re data protection)
UK retailers v Mastercard and Visa (re interchange fees)
PCP Capital Partners v Barclays Bank plc
Bates & Ors v Post Office Ltd
Atlant Entreprenor v City of Oslo
Webb v GetSwift Ltd
Shareholders v Commonwealth Bank of Australia Ltd
About Therium
Therium is a leading global provider of litigation, arbitration and
specialty legal finance active in England and Wales and internationally
since 2009. Over that period, Therium has funded claims with a total
value exceeding £34 billion including many of the largest and most high
profile funded cases. The firm has investment teams in the UK, USA,
Australia, Spain, Germany and Oslo, supplementing its resources in its
corporate headquarters in Jersey, Channel Islands.
Therium has established a track record of success in litigation finance
in all forms including single case litigation and arbitration funding,
funding law firms and funding portfolios of litigation and arbitration
claims. This track record enabled the firm to raise the then single
largest investment into litigation finance of £200 million in 2015.
Therium has raised over $1 billion since its foundation, which includes
the latest £325 million fund raised in February 2019.
Therium has consistently been at the forefront of innovation in
litigation finance, pioneering the combined use of insurance tools
alongside funding vehicles, and introducing portfolio funding products
into the UK. The firm’s ability to develop innovative funding
arrangements and bespoke financial solutions for litigants and law firms
complements its unmatched experience and rigorous approach to funding a
wide range of commercial disputes throughout the world.
