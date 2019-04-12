Therma Names Jeffrey Sprau as CEO and Promotes Steve Hansen to President

Jeffrey Sprau Named CEO, Therma Holdings LLC

Therma Holdings LLC, a leading mechanical services company, announced the hiring of Jeffrey Sprau as the new Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds the founder, Joe Parisi, who will become Chairman of Therma’s Board of Directors. Therma veteran Steve Hansen, EVP, has been named President of Therma LLC and will lead the California operations of the Company.

Sprau comes to Therma with a strong background in successfully leading branch-based commercial and industrial service businesses. Earlier in his career, Sprau spent 20+ years with Trane and Johnson Controls before becoming President of the U.S. Division of Safway. Most recently, he served as President of BrandSafway’s Commercial & Industrial Division, a $1.8 billion business. “I am very excited to be joining Therma and look forward to working with Joe, Steve and the rest of the Therma team to continue Therma’s long history of growth, innovation, strong customer service and focus on safety. We are also pleased that Joe will continue to contribute his expertise as Chairman,” says Sprau.

Parisi added, “As founders, Nicki Parisi and I care deeply about the people and customers that we have worked with over the past 51 years. Steve Hansen, a 17 year veteran of Therma, will make a great President of Therma and understands the culture and quality that has driven our success and strong customer relationships. I am also excited to work with our new CEO, Jeff Sprau, who brings great experience and fits well with the collaborative, team driven culture we have worked to achieve at Therma.”

Founded in 1967, Therma operates in Northern and Southern California and New Mexico. The company employs over 1,100 professionals and skilled tradespersons providing a full suite of innovative mechanical services for owners, general contractors and construction managers with complex mechanical requirements. Therma was acquired by Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm in 2017.

About Therma Holdings LLC

Therma Holdings LLC is a leading mechanical services company focused on designing, building, and servicing custom and complex mechanical systems. Therma provides engineering, estimation, design, building information modeling, energy modeling, design-build, specialty HVAC and pipe fabrication, modular skid and process controls, pre-fabrication and installation work for general contractors, construction managers and owners in the technology, biopharmaceutical, data center, semiconductor and other industries with complex mechanical requirements. For more information, please visit www.therma.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $355 million of equity capital under management, focuses on making control and structured equity investments in lower middle market companies headquartered in the United States and Canada. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a hands-on approach to driving revenue growth and value creation. Target companies have up to $350 million in revenue and are in the business services, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services, software, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, please visit www.gemspring.com.

