ThermoGenesis Corp® Completes Construction and Qualification of In-House Clean Room for Assembly of All X-Series™ Cell Processing Disposables

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoGenesis Corp, a private corporation owned by Cesca Therapeutics (Nasdaq: KOOL), and a market leader in automated cellular processing and autologous cell therapies for regenerative medicine, today announced the construction and qualification of a new Class 100,000, GMP compliant assembly facility to manufacture all X-Series cell processing disposables.

Haihong Zhu, President of ThermoGenesis, stated, "Now that we have completed the transfer of assembly of both our cell processing disposables and automated Control Module and Docking Station devices from third-party vendors to our in-house facility in Rancho Cordova, we have better control over our supply chain and are able to provide even higher quality products and improved customer service. Equally important, ThermoGenesis is now better equipped to scale its manufacturing rate to keep pace with the rising demand for the X-Series 'closed system' automated cell processing products." These products include:

The X-LAB ® System, for harvesting purified mononuclear cells from blood or bone marrow

System, for harvesting purified mononuclear cells from blood or bone marrow The X-WASH ® System, for washing contaminants from cell suspensions

System, for washing contaminants from cell suspensions The PXP ® System, for "Point of Care" harvesting of purified mononuclear cells and platelets from blood or bone marrow

About ThermoGenesis Corp.

ThermoGenesis develops, commercializes and markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology. The Company has developed an automated, functionally-closed CAR-TXpress™ platform to streamline the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For additional information, please visit: www.thermogenesis.com.

About Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is a market leader in cell processing technologies and autologous cell therapies for regenerative medicine. For more information, visit: www.cescatherapeutics.com .

