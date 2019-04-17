ThermoGenesis Releases its Enhanced X-MINI® CD3 Selection Kit for the Research Market

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoGenesis Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Cesca Therapeutics (Nasdaq: KOOL), and a market leader in automated cellular processing, today announced the release of the enhanced X-MINI® CD3 Selection Kit for the research market. The new X-MINI® CD3 Selection Kit provides distinct advantages, expanding on the ability of the original X-MINI® kit to select the CD3+ target cells from prepared mononuclear cell samples or from a sample of whole blood.

The X-MINI® CD3 Selection Kit is the first in a planned product line that will enable the selection of numerous other cell types needed for a variety of groundbreaking applications. ­­­­Also included with the release of the new kit is the X-MINI Pressor accessory, used in conjunction with the X-MINI selection kits to eliminate the X-BACS™ reagent's buoyancy during the final processing steps.

"With the enhanced version of X-MINI, which is part of our X-BACS product line, we have broadened the range of research applications and potential users who would benefit from our solutions," said Haihong Zhu, President of ThermoGenesis. "There is an increasing need within the cell-based therapeutics market for cutting-edge tools that improve the manufacturing process, allowing development of the highest-quality therapies, including CAR-T. Our X-BACS products are designed to meet those needs. To that end, we aim to release additional cell selection kits during 2019, as ThermoGenesis further expands its X-BACS product line."

The X-MINI Pressor enables X-MINI kit users to simplify their workflows by improving consistency and decreasing the number of repetitive, manual processing steps required. The X-MINI Selection Kits leverage the company's proprietary X-BACS™ platform to provide tangible advantages over traditional cell selection technologies through a unique combination of attributes, including ease of use, high cell recovery and reproducibility and minimal cost. Both the newly enhanced X-MINI CD3 Selection Kit and X-MINI Pressor are available for sale immediately.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis develops, commercializes and markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology. The Company has developed an automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress™ Platform to streamline the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For additional information, please visit: www.thermogenesis.com.

About Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is a market leader in cell processing technologies and autologous cell therapies for regenerative medicine. For more information, visit: www.cescatherapeutics.com .

