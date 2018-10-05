Log in
Thermoid : Announces Five-Year Contract with Boeing

10/05/2018 | 05:38pm CEST

Thermoid announces a five-year contract award with Boeing Commercial Airlines. Thermoid will supply environmental ducting products for Boeing on-board ventilation on most commercial airline models. The product will be manufactured out of the Chanute, KS operation where Thermoid designs and manufactures Aeroduct aviation and ground support products, industrial ventilation, fume control and material handling ducting products.

“We are very pleased to be awarded this long-term agreement and furthering our strategic relationship with Boeing that has lasted over 40 years,” said Thad Bogle, General Manager of Thermoid’s Ducting Business. “Our employees take great pride in producing high performance aviation hose and ducting for the most demanding and critical applications.’’

About Thermoid

Thermoid, a subsidiary of HBD Industries, Inc., is a leading manufacturer of industrial rubber products, including air, automotive, aviation, bulk transfer, chemical, marine, water, welding and multipurpose industrial hoses, industrial ducting, power transmission belts and conveyor belting. Since 1883 the company has delivered customer-focused solutions, utilizing its engineering expertise to provide products for even the most challenging environments across air, land, sub-sea and space. Learn more: www.thermoid.com

About HBD Industries, Inc.

HBD Industries is a privately-held diversified manufacturer of industrial products. HBD companies produce alloy components, industrial rubber products and power transmission solutions serving many industrial market segments. For more information, please visit www.hbdindustries.com.


© Business Wire 2018
