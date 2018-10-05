Thermoid : Announces Five-Year Contract with Boeing

Thermoid announces a five-year contract award with Boeing Commercial
Airlines. Thermoid will supply environmental ducting products for Boeing
on-board ventilation on most commercial airline models. The product will
be manufactured out of the Chanute, KS operation where Thermoid designs
and manufactures Aeroduct aviation and ground support products,
industrial ventilation, fume control and material handling ducting
products.
“We are very pleased to be awarded this long-term agreement and
furthering our strategic relationship with Boeing that has lasted over
40 years,” said Thad Bogle, General Manager of Thermoid’s Ducting
Business. “Our employees take great pride in producing high performance
aviation hose and ducting for the most demanding and critical
applications.’’
About Thermoid
Thermoid, a subsidiary of HBD Industries, Inc., is a leading
manufacturer of industrial rubber products, including air, automotive,
aviation, bulk transfer, chemical, marine, water, welding and
multipurpose industrial hoses, industrial ducting, power transmission
belts and conveyor belting. Since 1883 the company has delivered
customer-focused solutions, utilizing its engineering expertise to
provide products for even the most challenging environments across air,
land, sub-sea and space. Learn more: www.thermoid.com
About HBD Industries, Inc.
HBD Industries is a privately-held diversified manufacturer of
industrial products. HBD companies produce alloy components, industrial
rubber products and power transmission solutions serving many industrial
market segments. For more information, please visit www.hbdindustries.com.
