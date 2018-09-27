These Marijuana Stocks Are Making Big Announcements This Week

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2018 / It's no secret that marijuana stocks are capturing a lot of attention lately and because of this, it's no wonder why one of the few cannabis ETFs that track the industry, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), has jumped by more than 30% since March. Alcoholic-beverage maker Constellation Brands' $4 billion investment in Canadian marijuana company Canopy Growth was a big catalyst in recent weeks. This was followed up by a number of other companies like Molson Coors and even Coca Cola eyeing the cannabis market. Since the Constellation deal, investments in the ETF have doubled according to reports.

According to Grand View Research, "The global legal marijuana market size was valued at USD 9.3 billion in 2016 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 34.6% during the forecast period. The market is expected to witness significant growth owing to legalization in several countries and high demand for both medical and recreational purposes."

With this new market trend in mind, there are several marijuana stocks that have followed the latest industry move.

Integrated Cannabis Company (ICNAF) (ICAN) has been climbing higher this month as the company has released key announcements on new corporate developments. In fact, this morning Integrated Cannabis Company announced the completion of a Letter Agreement to collaborate on X-SPRAYS TM products for the Canadian market with GTEC Holdings Ltd (GTEC)(GGTTF), a Canadian License Producer under Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations. Over the coming weeks, the companies will engage with their science, marketing, and distribution teams to streamline the logistics of developing and ultimately introducing products to the Canadian marketplace.

This news comes after the company recently completed the signing of a distribution agreement with Empower Clinics Inc. As of August 31, Empower has more than 25,000 patients under care across 15 locations with medical cannabis treatments in Oregon, Washington, and Illinois. In addition, Empower has a historical patient database of more than 120,000 in the two states.

The latest move in shares of Integrated Cannabis has seen the price jump from $0.6698 to a high price of $0.98 on Tuesday. This represents a move of roughly 46%.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX: GTBIF)(TSX: GTII) also gained more attention this week. Today the company announced the release of special, limited edition "RYTHM for a Cause" vaporizer pens and a partnership with three breast cancer organizations to raise awareness: The Lynn Sage Foundation in Illinois; METAvivor in Maryland; and Living Beyond Breast Cancer in Pennsylvania. The "RYTHM for a Cause" pens will be available at all GTI-owned and operated dispensaries throughout Illinois, Maryland and Pennsylvania, as well as other participating dispensaries during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Thought the stock has been in a downtrend for the last 2 trading sessions, Wednesday shares of Green Thumb Industries rebounded from lows by as much as 10.5%

Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX: ACBFF)(TSX: ACB) has also caught attention this week. The company released fiscal fourth-quarter earnings late Monday and confirmed its intention to list stock on a "senior" U.S. exchange such as the Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange.

Aurora Chief Executive Terry Booth said, "This listing provides access to a broader investor audience who gain the opportunity to participate in our continued success."

The company's top line grew 223% to C$19.1 million, up from C$5.9 million in the year-earlier quarter. Aurora logged earnings of C$79.9 million, up from losses of C$4.8 million in last year's quarter; in its financial statements Aurora said the quarter's profits were related to unrealized non-cash gains on derivatives and other marketable securities. Gross profit was C$20.6 million, up from C$5.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

The company said it produced 2,212 kilograms of pot and sold 1,617 kilograms, up 90% and 114% respectively compared with the year-earlier period.

MAPH Enterprises LLC, which owns www.MarijuanaStocks.com, may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. MAPH Enterprises LLC, which owns www.MarijuanaStocks.com, may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. Pursuant to an agreement between an affiliate of MAPH Enterprises, LLC (owners of MarijuanaStocks.com), Midam Ventures LLC and Integrated Cannabis Company, Midam is being paid $25,000 per month for a period of 6 months beginning September 4, 2018 and ending March 9, 2019.

