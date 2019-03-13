Theta Lake Announces Product Integration for Compliance AI Listed on Zoom App Marketplace

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theta Lake, the leader in compliance artificial intelligence (AI) for voice, video and chat communication, announces a new partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc., the leader in modern enterprise video platform, and the immediate availability of Theta Lake for Zoom on the Zoom App Marketplace. The product integration enables regulated organizations to seamlessly archive Zoom video, chat, and audio to comply with long-term regulatory retention requirements as well as leverage purpose-built AI and ML to automatically detect compliance risks and speed up workflow for shown, shared, spoken or written content in Zoom.



“We are pleased with the dedication and work put into integrating compelling new AI-based technologies from Theta Lake and our other partners,” said Thiya Ramalingam, Head of Platforms for Zoom. “As Zoom continues growing into a central communication platform for our customers, it is important for us to support key customer use cases and requirements like compliance. Our Marketplace allows us to integrate and partner with innovative specialists like Theta Lake for modern compliance.”

According to TechCrunch and Corlytics respectively, regulatory changes increased by 452% since 2008 with greater than 40% of regulatory violations for financial organizations coming from conduct risk with improper communications. The corresponding rise in personal accountability for compliance staff at financial organizations makes having better compliance visibility, supervision, review, and retention vital.

At the same time, modern video communication platforms are more adopted, accessible, and central to everyday interaction with customers. Those new video platforms present an opportunity for compliance teams to modernize their legacy technology to deal with compliance for what is shown and shared via camera, file sharing, voice, and chat in video communication.

“Simply stated, modern video, voice, and chat communication platforms require modern compliance and RegTech solutions like Theta Lake,” said Anthony Cresci, VP Business Development and Operations, Theta Lake. “We are thrilled to partner and integrate with Zoom, the leader in modern video communication. Compliance is critical to protect customers, increase brand trust and reduce organizational risk. Our integration with Zoom allows regulated and compliance focused customers to use Theta Lake’s compliance AI with Zoom to more efficiently, effectively, and affordably perform video communication compliance.”

About Theta Lake

Theta Lake provides cloud-based RegTech with compliance AI for video, voice, chat, and other modern digital communications. Its patent-pending technology uses AI, deep learning, and seamlessly integrates with the leading audio recording, video marketing, and video conferencing platforms to detect compliance risks in what was said or shown in modern digital communications. Using AI to also power insights and automation, Theta Lake provides directed workflow to add consistency, efficiency and scale to the compliance review and supervision process, driving down the cost of compliance. To learn more, visit https://thetalake.com and follow @thetalake .