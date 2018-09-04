Thick Film Materials Report 2018 - Global Markets to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Thick Film Materials: Global Markets to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents an overview of the global market for the thick film materials, with analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, a base year of 2017 and estimates for 2018 and 2023 with CAGR projections for the forecast period.

The report discusses technological, regulatory, security, and economic trends that affect the market. Further, it analyzes the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global thick film materials market and their current trends within the industry.

The report also discusses product types such as conductor paste, resistor paste, dielectric paste and other products, as well as applications such as circuit board, electronic components, LTCC and HTCC, sensors, heaters, photovoltaic, thermal printer, automotive, etc.

Finally, the report offers detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global thick film materials market.

The Report Includes:

An overview of the global market for thick film materials

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016 and 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Discussion of technological, regulatory, security, and economic trends that're affecting the global market

Explanation of the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global thick film materials market and current trends within the industry

Description of product types such as conductor paste, resistor paste, dielectric paste and their potential applications

Detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global thick film materials market, including Lord Corp., Ferro Corp., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., Sun Chemical Corp., and DuPont

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary And Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview Of Thick Film Materials Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown By Product Type

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown By Application

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown By Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Chapter 9 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Arraycom (India) Ltd.

Dupont

Ferro Corp.

Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa

Heraeus Holding Gmbh

Indium Corp.

Inseto

Lord Corp.

Noritake Co. Ltd.

Novacentrix

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd.

Sun Chemical Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rp8d4m/thick_film?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005871/en/