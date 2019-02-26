Log in
ThinOptics Announces New Blue-Light-Blocking Line of Ultra-Slim, Ultra-Light Computer Glasses

02/26/2019 | 11:04am EST

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinOptics, which engineered the world’s thinnest reading glasses that are always with you, today announced the launch of a blue-light-blocking line of computer glasses. With the same stylish and elegant form factor as the recently launched Frontpage Collection, they conform to the UV420 standard, which protects wearers from 40% of blue light emitted from electronics, such as phones and tablets. Weighing 9g, they are the lightest full-frame glasses, and are paired with a 4mm aircraft aluminum case that can slip into a pocket, or attach to the back of a phone, tablet, laptop or e-reader. ThinOptics Frontpage Collection Computer glasses come in the rectangular Brooklyn style and a spectrum of strengths.

Weighing 9g, they are the lightest full-frame glasses, and are paired with a 4mm aircraft aluminum case that can slip into a pocket, or attach to the back of a phone, tablet, laptop or e-reader. ThinOptics Frontpage Collection Computer glasses come in the rectangular Brooklyn style and a spectrum of strengths.


Research from Harvard Medical School shows that blue light exposure can cause sleep issues, due to circadian rhythm disruption, as well as more serious disease. In this era of prolific electronics use, consumers need reliably available protection. ThinOptics glasses are designed to be always within reach, eliminating the angst of lost or misplaced glasses.

The new ThinOptics Frontpage Collection Computer glasses are available at ThinOptics.com. The line retails for $59.99, including the companion case. For more information and to sign up to be notified when the glasses are available, head to www.thinoptics.com.

About ThinOptics
The first generation of award-winning ThinOptics reading glasses were introduced in 2014 by a passionate team of designers and engineers who believed that people should be able to access their reading glasses wherever and whenever needed. As slim as two credit cards, ThinOptics’ original line of reading glasses weigh less than a nickel. The company brought that same concept of utility and portability and infused it with style with the launch of their recent Frontpage Collection, the lightest full-frame reading glasses paired with a 4mm companion case, the world’s slimmest. The company’s products have been featured on CBS News Sunday Morning, Yahoo! Tech, Fox News, Real Simple, Refinery29 and more. Since 2014, ThinOptics has shipped more than 3.2 million pairs of its revolutionary reading glasses.

Press Contact:
Molly Morey
Dadascope
molly@dadascope.com
847.848.2090

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e884d7b-96c8-4ea6-9341-ee6fb5f32057

TO-Black.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
