Thing On : PROFIT WARNING

02/09/2020 | 05:23am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Thing On Enterprise Limited

晉安實業有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2292)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The Board wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, based on the preliminary review on the unaudited management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 and information currently available to the Board, it is expected that the Group will record a loss for the year of approximately HK$185 million as compared to the profit for the last corresponding period in 2018. The loss was mainly attributable by the loss in fair value of investment properties of approximately HK$207 million for the year.

Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

This announcement is made by Thing On Enterprise Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on the preliminary review on the unaudited management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the information currently available to the Board, it is expected that the Group will record a loss for the year of approximately HK$185 million as compared to the profit for the last corresponding period in 2018. The loss was mainly attributable by the loss in fair value of investment properties of approximately HK$207 million for the year.

As the Company is still in the process of finalizing the consolidated results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019, the information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary review and assessment by the Board based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group and information currently available, which have neither been audited by the auditors nor reviewed by the audit committee of the Company. The above information may be subject to further adjustments upon further review. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read carefully the announcement of the annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 which is expected to be published at the end of February 2020.

Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Thing On Enterprise Limited

Wong Chung Tak Richard

Chairman

Hong Kong, 7 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Wong Chung Tak Richard as the chairman of the Board and a non-executive Director; Mr. Wong Ka Yeung Roland and Ms. Chan Choi Wan Rolie as executive Directors; and Ms. Chan Kam Ping, Mr. Wong King Wai Kirk and Mr. Wen Cyrus Jun-ming as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Thing On Enterprise Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2020 10:22:00 UTC
