Thing On : PROFIT WARNING

Thing On Enterprise Limited

晉安實業有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2292)

PROFIT WARNING

The Board wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, based on the preliminary review on the unaudited management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 and information currently available to the Board, it is expected that the Group will record a loss for the year of approximately HK$185 million as compared to the profit for the last corresponding period in 2018. The loss was mainly attributable by the loss in fair value of investment properties of approximately HK$207 million for the year.

Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

This announcement is made by Thing On Enterprise Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).