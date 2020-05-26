Log in
Things Get Series Between Intertops and Juicy Stakes

05/26/2020 | 05:35am EDT

Online casinos see out May in style with Wipeout Series and Spin Special

Summer is coming, and Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes are giving spring the perfect send-off with the launch of the Wipeout Series – a four-day poker spectacular to mark the end of May.

The sun’s starting to shine and life is slowly returning to the ‘new normal’, but the online poker platform pair continue to provide the ideal inside entertainment with this week-long tournament, culminating in a mouth-watering $12,000 main event on Saturday 30 May.

Kicking off on May 27, Wednesday’s Wipeout PULSE is the first of four Series events and there’s $3,000 waiting for the best of the best. With every day that follows, a new tournament does too – and an ever-increasing cashpot ready to be won.

There’s $5,000 on offer the next day in Wipeout PURE, and there will be satellites running throughout the week as another way in to Friday and Saturday night’s contests – FUSION and EXTREME – which have $9,000 and $12,000 prize pots respectively for the poker-faced players.

And if that wasn’t enough, players can take advantage of the new Casino Spins Special up until May 31, where a flurry of Free Spins are being dished out for two popular Betsoft games.

A $30 deposit combined with the TOTAL40 Bonus Code will give players 40 Free Spins on Total Overdrive, or a $60 deposit with SUPER70 will lead to a tasty 70 Free Spins on Super Sweets.

So whatever takes your fancy, you can welcome summer in style. Here’s the full Wipeout Series schedule:

Wipeout PULSE
$3,000 guaranteed
Texas Hold’em NL
Buy-in + fee: $20 + $2
Starting stack: 2,000
Blinds: 10 mins
Wednesday May 27
Starting time: 8:30pm EST

Wipeout PURE
$5,000 guaranteed
Texas Hold’em NL
Buy-in + fee: $30 + $3
Starting stack: 2,000
Blinds: 10 mins
Thursday May 28
Starting time: 8:30pm EST

Wipeout FUSION
$9,000 guaranteed
Texas Hold’em NL
Buy-in + fee: $60 + $6
Starting stack: 2,000
Blinds: 10 mins
Friday May 29
Starting time: 8:30pm EST

Wipeout EXTREME
$12,000 guaranteed
Texas Hold’em NL
Buy-in + fee: $100 + $10
Starting stack: 2,000
Blinds: 10 mins
Saturday May 30
Starting time: 8:30pm EST

John Murphy, manager of Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes Casino, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming in summer and what better way than with a week of poker perfection.

“The Wipeout Series is going to be a truly spectacular event, building up to a fantastic finale and that cracking cashpot in Saturday night’s main event. We love it and we’re sure our players will too.”

ENDS

Editor’s notes:
About Intertops Poker:
Intertops Poker

About Juicy Stakes:
Juicy Stakes


© Business Wire 2020
