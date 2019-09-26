Log in
Think Global Awards : Go Live With a New Identity and Additional Categories In 2019

09/26/2019 | 07:56am EDT

The Think Global Awards go live with a new identity and additional categories for the annual awards program now entering its third year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005468/en/

The Think Global Awards go live with a new identity (Photo: Stedman Photography)

The Think Global Awards go live with a new identity (Photo: Stedman Photography)

The awards are now open for entries and recognize the achievements of people, projects, brands, and companies around the world.

"It is fantastic to see the growing participation and interest in The Think Global Forum and The Think Global Awards. We have included new categories, new judges, and a whole new look for 2019," commented Simon Hodgkins, Founder Think Global Forum and Think Global Awards.

The Think Global Awards new identity follows the recently announced Think Global Forum brand update.

"We are in our third year of the Think Global Awards, and they have gathered momentum globally. It's great to launch this stylish new branding, to celebrate industry excellence, and to bring a wonderful sense of occasion to the program," added Aoife Murphy, Managing Director, Europe, Think Global Forum.

This year's awards categories include:

  • Brand of the Year
  • Community
  • Advertising
  • Language Industry Person of the Year
  • Going Global
  • Start-Up
  • Technology
  • Travel
  • Life Sciences
  • Retail & eCommerce
  • Manufacturing
  • Professional Services*
  • Media*
  • Indigenous Language*
  • Digital Transformation*
  • Non-Profit*

*New Categories for 2019

About the Awards

The Think Global Awards recognize the achievements of people, projects, brands, and companies around the world. Awards events will be held in Europe and the USA to announce the winners.

To learn more about the awards, please visit https://www.thinkglobalforum.org/awards


© Business Wire 2019
