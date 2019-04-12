Log in
Think Global Forum : Los Angeles

04/12/2019 | 06:02pm EDT

The next Think Global Forum will take place in Los Angeles, California, on April 15, 2019. Numerous guests from leading organizations will be joining the event which will take place in downtown LA.

The Think Global Forum Los Angeles returns to the United States following the related awards ceremonies held in both Europe and the United States on April 3, 2019. Several additional forums – across both continents – are being planned for this calendar year.

The Los Angeles Forum will include two compelling speakers:

Sasha Strauss, Managing Director, Innovation Protocol – Sasha Strauss is an Adjunct Professor and Lecturer at the USC Marshall School of Business as well as at the UCI Paul Merge School of Business, and the UCLA Anderson School of Management. He has delivered over 500 professional speeches worldwide to companies including SpaceX, Google, Nestlé, NXP, Hershey, LEGO, Disney, and American Express.

Nicole Kittle, Localization Manager, Snap Inc. – Nicole Kittle is a passionate game and media localization leader with a 15-year career that started at Brocade and then moved to The Sandbox, Netflix, Riot Games, and Blizzard Entertainment before joining Snap Inc.

Unn Villius, Vistatec’s CSO, will open with a welcoming address. Suzanne Frank, VP Global Enablement, and Lara Daly, VP of Global Expansion, will close the event. Vistatec will be further represented by Sibylle Eibl, Director of Solutions Architecture.

All in all, this promises to be a great event with an in-depth session for discussing opportunities and challenges, academic and business-oriented presentations as well as fun networking opportunities.

About Think Global Forum

The Think Global Forum is a community of global individuals including forum participants, industry experts, speakers and Forum Executives. The Think Global Forum is designed to provide insights and thought leadership in the context of Technology, Travel, Entertainment, Manufacturing, Life Sciences, Retail, eCommerce and a growing number of sectors around the world. The forum offers keen insights into the here and now and, most importantly, the future. For more information, please visit: https://www.thinkglobalforum.org


© Business Wire 2019
