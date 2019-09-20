Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Think Global Forum : Unveils a Brand-New Identity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 07:36pm EDT

The Think Global Forum unveils a brand-new identity today, ahead of the launch of the Think Global Awards.

The newly revealed identity reflects the purpose of the global forum, embodying a new visual language while retaining the brand position and personality. The new positioning is designed to work effortlessly across digital and physical channels in addition to observing the past and signifying a clear forward momentum for all aspects of the Think Global Forum.

The timing of the new identity comes ahead of the latest Think Global Awards. The awards are also in line to receive a new brand identity upgrade to celebrate the third year of the expanding program.

"This is the right time to refresh our brand, as we remain focused on thought leadership, networking, and growing our global community. Thank you to everyone involved with the Think Global Forum around the world and for the ongoing support of the Forum Executives, industry experts, speakers, and community members," commented Simon Hodgkins, Founder, Think Global Forum and Think Global Awards.

About Think Global Forum

The Think Global Forum is a community of global individuals, including forum participants, industry experts, speakers, and Forum Executives. The Think Global Forum is designed to provide insights and thought leadership in the context of Technology, Travel, Manufacturing, Life Sciences, Retail, eCommerce, and a growing number of sectors around the world. The forum offers keen insights into the here and now and, most importantly, the future.

To learn more or to join the Think Global Forum, please visit https://www.thinkglobalforum.org


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:37pCISCO : Form4
PU
08:27pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL : IR 22/19 - Copel Energia Purchases 127.9 MW in Incentive Energy
PU
08:05pMONCLER S P A : Tod's chief says Hong Kong unrest factored in, turnaround taking effect
RE
08:03pEAGLE BANCORP 3-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : Hagens Berman Reminds Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Investors of September 23, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses to Contact the Firm
GL
08:02pENTERGY : 9.20.19 PM Update - Tropical Storm Imelda
PU
08:01pKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Carbonite, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before September 30
BU
08:00pCool Events LLC Rescinds Merger Agreement With 808 Renewable Energy Corporation
GL
07:56pThe Cognac Classic Crawl Shakes Up Boston and Portland in October
PR
07:43pTRUMP : Chinese agricultural purchases not enough, wants a 'complete deal'
RE
07:36pTHINK GLOBAL FORUM : Unveils a Brand-New Identity
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TRUMP: Chinese agricultural purchases not enough, wants a 'complete deal'
2GOPRO INC : GOPRO : Employees Swim To Keep Lake Tahoe Blue GoPro Employees Swim To Keep Lake Tahoe Blue
3INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : joins the UNEP FI Principles for Responsible Banking (PRB)
4CVS HEALTH CORPORATION : CVS HEALTH : NBA Point Guard and Former Villanova Wildcat Donte DiVincenzo Helps CVS ..
5The Cognac Classic Crawl Shakes Up Boston and Portland in October

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group