Think You Can't Own Your Own Home? Free Dollar Bank Mortgage Workshop Shows You How You Can.

Dollar
Bank is holding their free Mortgages
For Mothers Home Buying Workshop in Virginia. It will take place at
the Old Dominion University Webb Center on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Women, men, mothers, fathers, grandparents and singles are welcome to
attend and take the first step toward owning their own home.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005697/en/
Established in 1999, Dollar Bank‘s annual Mortgages For Mothers
Workshops attract hundreds of individuals each year who are looking to
buy a home. Attendees learn about the various mortgage loan programs
available to them and come to understand the importance and power of
good credit.
“Affordable housing is one of the biggest problems that we face in
Virginia and rental costs continue to rise. One way to combat that is to
own your own home. Buying a home can be a frightening and overwhelming
experience for anyone. Our Mortgages for Mothers Workshop is the perfect
place to start,” explained Carol Neyland, Senior Vice President of
Community Development at Dollar Bank. “We assist attendees with
repairing their credit issues, we show them how to save money in
manageable ways and help them set and maintain a budget. We also explain
the vocabulary of home buying in everyday language,” continues Neyland.
“Plus, now is the perfect time to take advantage of historically low
mortgage rates.”
Dollar Bank’s success is founded in a dedicated staff that is
knowledgeable of current marketplace issues affecting low and moderate
income individuals. From the start, Dollar Bank Credit Consultants will
work with you, one-on-one, to provide the resources you need to make
obtaining an affordable mortgage easier and to help you select the best
mortgage option for you.
Mortgages For Mothers is only one part of Dollar Bank's effort to
provide help to would-be borrowers who have special needs. James Hinton,
Jr., Vice President of Community Development works closely with
participants of Dollar
Bank’s Homeownership Program. “Our training in savings, budgeting
and credit counseling can provide tools to help individuals interested
in home ownership. It is our commitment to help program participants
into an affordable mortgage so they can successfully achieve their dream
of home ownership," describes Hinton.
WHRV-FM
Executive Producer/ Host Another View, 89.5 WHRV-FM Barbara Hamm Lee
will be speaking at the session encouraging participants to take these
first steps to buying their first home.
The Mortgages For Mothers Home Buying Workshop takes place from 9:00 AM
until 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Old Dominion University
Webb Center. Reservations can be made by calling 1-800-345-3655 or
online at MortgagesForMothers.com.
The workshop is open to single and married women, men and couples with
or without children.
About Dollar Bank
Dollar Bank has assets of more than $8.5 billion. Today, Dollar Bank
operates more than 70
locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia and has over
1,300 employees. For more than 160 years, Dollar Bank has grown to
become a large, full service, regional bank committed to providing the
highest quality of banking services to individuals and businesses.
Dollar Bank (www.dollar.bank)
is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005697/en/