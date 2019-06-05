Think You Can't Own Your Own Home? Free Dollar Bank Mortgage Workshop Shows You How You Can.

Dollar Bank is holding their free Mortgages For Mothers Home Buying Workshop in Virginia. It will take place at the Old Dominion University Webb Center on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Women, men, mothers, fathers, grandparents and singles are welcome to attend and take the first step toward owning their own home.

Established in 1999, Dollar Bank‘s annual Mortgages For Mothers Workshops attract hundreds of individuals each year who are looking to buy a home. Attendees learn about the various mortgage loan programs available to them and come to understand the importance and power of good credit.

“Affordable housing is one of the biggest problems that we face in Virginia and rental costs continue to rise. One way to combat that is to own your own home. Buying a home can be a frightening and overwhelming experience for anyone. Our Mortgages for Mothers Workshop is the perfect place to start,” explained Carol Neyland, Senior Vice President of Community Development at Dollar Bank. “We assist attendees with repairing their credit issues, we show them how to save money in manageable ways and help them set and maintain a budget. We also explain the vocabulary of home buying in everyday language,” continues Neyland. “Plus, now is the perfect time to take advantage of historically low mortgage rates.”

Dollar Bank’s success is founded in a dedicated staff that is knowledgeable of current marketplace issues affecting low and moderate income individuals. From the start, Dollar Bank Credit Consultants will work with you, one-on-one, to provide the resources you need to make obtaining an affordable mortgage easier and to help you select the best mortgage option for you.

Mortgages For Mothers is only one part of Dollar Bank's effort to provide help to would-be borrowers who have special needs. James Hinton, Jr., Vice President of Community Development works closely with participants of Dollar Bank’s Homeownership Program. “Our training in savings, budgeting and credit counseling can provide tools to help individuals interested in home ownership. It is our commitment to help program participants into an affordable mortgage so they can successfully achieve their dream of home ownership," describes Hinton.

WHRV-FM Executive Producer/ Host Another View, 89.5 WHRV-FM Barbara Hamm Lee will be speaking at the session encouraging participants to take these first steps to buying their first home.

The Mortgages For Mothers Home Buying Workshop takes place from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Old Dominion University Webb Center. Reservations can be made by calling 1-800-345-3655 or online at MortgagesForMothers.com. The workshop is open to single and married women, men and couples with or without children.

