Think of the positives ahead

04/03/2020 | 04:08am EDT

Friday, 3 April, 2020

Policy managers blog by James McCluggage

COVID-19 is striking the heart of our farming sector and posing some key challenges. We are receiving numerous phone calls at UFU HQ, members are worried about COVID-19 and rightly so, however there is a lot of alarming misinformation out there. Members needed to be encouraged to not jump to decisions. The better spring forecast has meant that farmers have been busier. Panic and stress can cause farm accidents. We at the UFU are asking our agri industry to take health and safety very seriously. The last thing our health and emergency service needs right now is having to cater for people who took risks on their farm. The number one priority for all farmers, is to protect yourself, your family and your livestock.

It is the UFU's priority to keep you well up to date in order for you to make informed decisions. We will continue to do that with our frequently asked questions on the UFU website which is a very worthwhile document. We will advise our members of relevant information as soon as we know it.

We are in lock down for a reason, and that is to stop the spread of this virus. In a few weeks' time we will have unfortunately went through the pain Italy and Spain have already endured but we will be on other side of the curve.

We hear of so many stories of panic buying both in big retailers, farm shops and butchers. Everyone needs to calm down. Farmers will keep farming, food processors and retailers will keep supplying. It is important that everyone in society buys no more than what they need and let others have access to what they need too.

However, as a farming community we must remain upbeat. After this pandemic, governments will rediscover the rationale for homegrown food production. One of the positive impacts of COVID-19 will be greater awareness amongst the public at large, of just how important local farming and the local food industry is to their daily wellbeing. There's little doubt that agriculture has seen a downturn in public awareness regarding the role farmers play in society. Less than a month ago a UK Government advisor called Professor Tim Leunig, was quoted in leaked emails saying we didn't need farmers. How things can change so quickly. The obvious truth is that after the past two weeks it takes a lot of food to feed 70 million people.

This crisis could well change the way this country looks at food security and what that means in terms of maintaining UK production, but this is not the time for the farming industry to seek or take political advantage. It's time for the industry to ask what it can do to help. As a young farmer told me the other day, 'I haven't had to work any extra hours or come under any extra pressure because of the virus so far, so maybe the supermarkets, NHS and logistics do require all the attention and appreciation right now. Plenty of opportunities will arise later to remind people of the grass roots of food.' This really struck a chord with me and I whole heartedly agree. This is an argument we make in six months' time after we have got over all of this.

On a lighter note, after continually trying to defend the farming industry from vegan activists and ill-informed TV documentaries from the start of the year, I did feel slightly smug visiting my local ASDA during the week to see empty shelves of milk but full shelves of nut milk.

Disclaimer

UFU - Ulster Farmers' Union published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 08:07:00 UTC
