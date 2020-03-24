Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ThinkHR and Mammoth Make Essential COVID-19 Employer Resources Available to All Business Owners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 05:01am EDT

PLEASANTON, Calif. and PORTLAND, Ore., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Having built their business around providing human resources on demand to small- and medium-sized businesses, ThinkHR and Mammoth are in a unique position to see in real time how COVID-19 is affecting employers.

Month-to-date, the company has supported nearly 60,000 COVID-19-related inquiries through a combination of its platform and live HR advisors. That number includes ThinkHR and Mammoth’s team of certified HR Advisors personally addressing nearly 6,300 inquiries from employers on a range of COVID-19 topics ranging from health to furloughs to benefits. Additionally, in the past seven days more than 25,000 employers have attended the company’s COVID-19 webinars.

Given the clear and urgent demand for clear, trusted guidance, today ThinkHR and Mammoth have made its entire library of COVID-19 materials free to all employers via its new COVID-19 Crisis Response center, accessible at https://www.thinkhr.com/covid19.

In its first iteration, the online resource center features a resource library, frequently asked questions, and state and federal information. In addition to information about the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the resource library contains downloadable forms such as a telecommuting checklist, work from home policy, and sample furlough letter. Particularly noteworthy are the FAQs, which directly reflect the most current concerns being fielded by the company's HR advisors. As a result, this section delivers a comprehensive picture of what’s top of mind during COVID-19 among small businesses, including answers about employee safety, work from home, pay policies, and leaves of absence.

Conveniently, the third component of the response center provides ready access to state and federal resources, accessible by individual state. Ever-changing legislation is difficult to stay abreast of and any failure to comply can significantly impact already stretched SMBs. In the case where a small business is operating in multiple jurisdictions, they can easily learn more about differences in unemployment insurance filing processes, safety and health guides for workers, and paid leave for COVID-19.

Nathan Christensen, CEO of the recently combined entity of ThinkHR and Mammoth, commented, “We know COVID-19 has created significant HR challenges for employers across the country, particularly small and mid-size businesses. Our passion is empowering these businesses with HR expertise and solutions, and today we are launching our COVID-19 Crisis Response Center to provide every small and mid-size business with the trusted tools and information they need to navigate the difficult decisions they are facing.”

The free COVID-19 Crisis Response Center is accessible now and will be continuously updated as additional information becomes available.

About ThinkHR and Mammoth
The combined entity of ThinkHR and Mammoth are shaping the future of work through a combination of technology, people, and expert content to deliver data-powered HR guidance. Trusted providers of HR knowledge and technology-powered employer solutions, the two companies deliver HR on-demand to hundreds of thousands of small- and medium-sized businesses nationwide. Through partnerships with insurance brokers, PEOs, and HCM market leaders, the company elevates teams with better compliance, living employee handbooks, expert training courses, and benefits communications. For more information, visit ThinkHR and Mammoth.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jeanne Achille
The Devon Group
jeanne@devonpr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:38aWM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : British supermarkets limit customers to enforce social distancing
RE
05:38aBT : in talks to sell France operations to Computacenter
RE
05:37aLEXINFINTECH : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:36aCHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S : - Major shareholder announcement from BlackRock, Inc.
AQ
05:36aSTOCK SYMBOL, HOT BIOTECH : CURR is a New Drug Delivery Company that Improves Efficiency, Safety and Patient Experience
AQ
05:36aWH : 2019 Profit Rose Sharply on Year
DJ
05:35aJENOPTIK AG : Proposal for appropriation of profit and outlook 2020 under review due to SARS-CoV-2 outbreak
EQ
05:31aGlobal Coated Abrasives Market 2020-2024| Growing Demand For PSA-Backed Coated Abrasives to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
05:31aQIAGEN : Releases QIAstat-Dx Test Kit to the U.S. as First Syndromic Test for Detection of SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus Under New FDA Policy
BU
05:31aYunji Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals
2WTI : WTI : Crude oil futures rise, but support seen weak
3House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
4Banks struggle to ride to the rescue in Europe's cash crunch battle
5DIAGEO PLC : DIAGEO : Drinks group Pernod sees 20% hit to operating profit due to coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group