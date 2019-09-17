ThinkSmart : Appointment of Nominated Adviser and Broker

ThinkSmart Limited
('ThinkSmart' or the 'Company')
Appointment of Nominated Adviser and Broker
ThinkSmart is pleased to announce that Canaccord Genuity Limited has been appointed as its Nominated Adviser (NOMAD) and sole corporate broker with immediate effect.
For further information contact:
|
ThinkSmart Limited
Ned Montarello
Gary Halton
|
via Canaccord Genuity
|
Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Sunil Duggal
David Tyrrell
|
+44 (0)20 7523 8350
