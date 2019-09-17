Log in
ThinkSmart : Appointment of Nominated Adviser and Broker

09/17/2019 | 02:37am EDT

ThinkSmart Limited

('ThinkSmart' or the 'Company')

Appointment of Nominated Adviser and Broker

ThinkSmart is pleased to announce that Canaccord Genuity Limited has been appointed as its Nominated Adviser (NOMAD) and sole corporate broker with immediate effect.

For further information contact:

ThinkSmart Limited

Ned Montarello

Gary Halton

via Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Sunil Duggal

David Tyrrell

+44 (0)20 7523 8350

Disclaimer

ThinkSmart Limited published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 06:36:01 UTC
