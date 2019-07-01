ThinkSmart : Change of Auditor

1 July 2019

ThinkSmart Limited

('ThinkSmart' or the 'Company')

Change of Auditor

ThinkSmart today announces that, following the completion of a competitive tender process, it has appointed BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd ('BDO') as the Company's new external auditor with effect from the date the Australian Securities & Investments Commission ('ASIC') receives notice from the Company of the change in auditor, which notice the Company has dispatched via post to ASIC today.

BDO will conduct the audit of the Company's consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2019. Any proposal to re-appoint BDO in respect of the financial year beginning 1 July 2019 will be subject to shareholder approval at the 2019 AGM.

KPMG LLP has, with effect from today, resigned by notice to the Company under 329(5) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) following consent from the ASIC.

