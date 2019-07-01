Log in
ThinkSmart : Change of Auditor

07/01/2019 | 06:13am EDT

1 July 2019

ThinkSmart Limited

('ThinkSmart' or the 'Company')

Change of Auditor

ThinkSmart today announces that, following the completion of a competitive tender process, it has appointed BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd ('BDO') as the Company's new external auditor with effect from the date the Australian Securities & Investments Commission ('ASIC') receives notice from the Company of the change in auditor, which notice the Company has dispatched via post to ASIC today.

BDO will conduct the audit of the Company's consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2019. Any proposal to re-appoint BDO in respect of the financial year beginning 1 July 2019 will be subject to shareholder approval at the 2019 AGM.

KPMG LLP has, with effect from today, resigned by notice to the Company under 329(5) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) following consent from the ASIC.

For further information contact:

ThinkSmart Limited Via finnCap

Ned Montarello

finnCap Ltd (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Jonny Franklin-Adams, Anthony Adams (Corporate Finance)

Tim Redfern, Richard Chambers (ECM)

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 7523 8350

Sunil Duggal

David Tyrrell

Disclaimer

ThinkSmart Limited published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 10:12:07 UTC
