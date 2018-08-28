Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ThinkSmart : Sale of Initial Tranche of Consideration Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 02:22am EDT

28 August 2018

ThinkSmart Limited

('ThinkSmart' or the 'Company')

Sale of Initial Tranche of Consideration Shares in Afterpay

ThinkSmart Limited (AIM: TSL), a leading digital payment solutions provider, announces that on 24 August 2018 the Company sold itsinitial tranche of 750,000 shares in the capital of Afterpay Touch Group Limited ('Afterpay') at a price of $20 per share, issued to the Company as consideration shares for the disposal of shares in ClearPay Finance Limited ('ClearPay') (the 'Disposal').

As set out in the announcement on 23 August 2018, the Company will be issued a second tranche of 250,000 shares in the capital of Afterpay on 23 February 2019, being 6 months from completion of the Disposal.

For further information contact:

ThinkSmart Limited

Via Instinctif Partners

Ned Montarello

finnCap Ltd (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 7220 0500

Jonny Franklin-Adams, Emily Watts, Anthony Adams (Corporate Finance)

Tim Redfern, Richard Chambers (Corporate Broking)

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 7523 8350

Sunil Duggal

David Tyrrell

Margarita Mitropoulou

Instinctif Partners (UK)

+44 (0)20 7457 2020

Giles Stewart

Rui Videira

Honner (Australia)

Michael Mullane

+61 (0)414 590 296

About ThinkSmart Limited

ThinkSmart Limited is a leading digital payments company and provider of point of sale retail finance for both consumers and businesses. ThinkSmart's solutions are underpinned by its innovative and scalable proprietary technology platform, 'SmartCheck'. Since it commenced operations in the UK in 2003, the Group has processed in excess of 350,000 individual applications.

ThinkSmart's offering provides easily integrated digital payment solutions for retailers such as the 'Flexible Leasing' proposition distributed in partnership with Carphone Warehouse.

Its technology is proven to deliver new innovative solutions aimed at high volume low value transactions.

Disclaimer

ThinkSmart Limited published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 06:21:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:41aENERSIZE OY : Translation to English - Summary of the Enersize Interim Report (2018 H1)
AQ
08:41aGENOVIS : Half-Yearly Report January - June 2018
AQ
08:37aLARSEN & TOUBRO : L&T Consistently Delivers Defence Ships Ahead Of Schedule; Launches Third Offshore Patrol Vessel
PU
08:37aCONROY GOLD AND NATURAL RESOURCES : Placing to raise £500,000
PU
08:37aALTONA ENERGY : Pyrolysis Licence Agreement
PU
08:37aWAH LEE INDUSTRIAL : 2018 2Q Management Report
PU
08:37aINVESTA OFFICE FUND : Second Supplementary Explanatory Memorandum
PU
08:33aOil markets dip amid mixed price signals
RE
08:32aGRAPHIC PACKAGING : RPC Group to sell Letica's food-packaging business for $95 mln
RE
08:32aALPHABET : ‘Tis the season for planning holiday travel more
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
3TESLA : TESLA : U-turn puts it back at square one on cash
4ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Swiss drugmaker Roche's diagnostics head exits
5Asian markets cheer U.S.-Mexico trade deal
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.