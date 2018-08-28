ThinkSmart : Sale of Initial Tranche of Consideration Shares

28 August 2018

ThinkSmart Limited

('ThinkSmart' or the 'Company')

Sale of Initial Tranche of Consideration Shares in Afterpay

ThinkSmart Limited (AIM: TSL), a leading digital payment solutions provider, announces that on 24 August 2018 the Company sold itsinitial tranche of 750,000 shares in the capital of Afterpay Touch Group Limited ('Afterpay') at a price of $20 per share, issued to the Company as consideration shares for the disposal of shares in ClearPay Finance Limited ('ClearPay') (the 'Disposal').

As set out in the announcement on 23 August 2018, the Company will be issued a second tranche of 250,000 shares in the capital of Afterpay on 23 February 2019, being 6 months from completion of the Disposal.

