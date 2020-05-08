ThinkWhy :® Advises U.S. Businesses on Labor Market Conditions Following April Jobs Report

COVID-19 Pandemic Devastates Two Decades of Job Gains In Just Two Months

ThinkWhy, a SaaS company helping businesses navigate the labor market, has released its U.S. monthly jobs report for April 2020. The company estimates the actual unemployment rate for April is near 22.8 percent, according to proprietary forecasts from LaborIQ®, ThinkWhy’s reporting platform.

As reported monthly through the BLS, the U.S. unemployment rate for April rose to 14.7 percent. However, this represents data collected up until April 18, and is not inclusive of the total number of unemployed, all persons marginally attached to the labor force, and the total employed part-time for economic reasons (known as U6 unemployment), which bumps the rate closer to 22.8 percent.

“April’s job loss was the worst on record, and a continued climb in unemployment is expected in the next few months,” said Jay Denton, SVP, Business Intelligence and Chief Innovation Officer at ThinkWhy. “ThinkWhy believes the impact to the labor market was very front-loaded, and the month-to-month totals for job loss should begin to moderate in May. LaborIQ forecasts a recovery in the job market beginning in the second half of 2020.”

Labor Market Performance:

Non-farm payrolls decreased 20.5 million in April

Labor force participation decreased to 60.2%

Leisure and Hospitality jobs took the brunt of job losses at -7.653 million

Combined February and March revisions were down by 214,000 jobs

32% of teenagers were reported as unemployed

16.7% of Blacks and 18.9% of Hispanics were reported as unemployed

Persons marginally attached to the labor force – those not in the labor force who currently want a job – numbered 2.3 million in April, up by 855,000 from last month

The speed of economic recovery will be informed by the available and updated data surrounding consumer spending, sentiment, personal consumption expenditures and manufacturing. Consumer sentiment, a measure of consumer attitudes, dropped 17.3 index points in April compared to a decline of 11.9 points in March, an indicator that is critical to forecasts of reopening states or extending restrictions due to the pandemic’s impact.

ThinkWhy It Matters: Key Takeaways from the April Employment Report

The coronavirus pandemic stings not only because of the public health crisis it has inflicted, but because it wiped out more than a decade of job gains in just two months. As businesses navigate this challenging time, they can:

Create business operating models for safe return-to-work initiatives. Following state executive orders, this may include flexible or partial return practices.

Update business continuity plans and account for continued interruptions of normal work.

Consider upskilling and cross skilling practices to bolster new talent acquisition initiatives as the recovery phases progress.

Leverage the second round of Paycheck Protection Program funds to support continued business operations.

Industry Movement:

Leisure and Hospitality: Loss within this industry was 7.653 million jobs, 5.5 million of which were in food services and drinking places and 1.3 million in arts, entertainment and recreation.

Loss within this industry was 7.653 million jobs, 5.5 million of which were in food services and drinking places and 1.3 million in arts, entertainment and recreation. Trade, Transportation and Utilities: Loss within this industry was 3.057 million jobs. Airlines cut 27% of jobs this month, its lowest level of employment since 1990. Retail trade fell from 15.6 million jobs in March to 13.5 million jobs in April. It was the lowest level of employment for the sector since 1994.

Loss within this industry was 3.057 million jobs. Airlines cut 27% of jobs this month, its lowest level of employment since 1990. Retail trade fell from 15.6 million jobs in March to 13.5 million jobs in April. It was the lowest level of employment for the sector since 1994. Education and Health Care Services: Loss within this industry was 2.544 million jobs, of which 2.087 million were in Healthcare and 457,100 were in Education. Most Healthcare jobs lost were from Social Assistance, Dentists and Child Care Services.

Loss within this industry was 2.544 million jobs, of which 2.087 million were in Healthcare and 457,100 were in Education. Most Healthcare jobs lost were from Social Assistance, Dentists and Child Care Services. Professional and Business Services: Loss within this industry was 2.128 million jobs, 842,000 of which were in Temporary Help Services.

To read the full report, click here. ThinkWhy continuously monitors and forecasts labor data at all levels, measuring impact to MSAs and businesses across the country. As the economy stabilizes and recovery begins, ThinkWhy has expanded access to LaborIQ to support businesses with critical labor market analysis and salary answers through a special initiative, ThinkWhy Together2020. LaborIQ is currently available for all U.S. organizations.

