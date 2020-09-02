Third Annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum to Virtually Convene This November, Calling on Global Business and Government Leaders to Shape 'Our New Economy' in a Post-Covid World

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Media today announced that the Bloomberg New Economy Forum will hold a virtual, global convening on November 16-19, 2020. Over the course of four days and spanning multiple time zones, influential business executives, technology innovators, academics and government leaders will come together in a collaborative effort -- between East and West, public and private sectors, developed and developing nations -- to help design a more inclusive and sustainable future for all. The 2020 forum is a unique opportunity to drive a constructive global dialogue around the challenges and solutions that will shape "Our New Economy": a new economic agenda that puts the world's most vulnerable people first.

Forces and trends upending the global economy have accelerated in the wake of Covid-19. The pandemic has exposed the connection between inequality and public health, while the fractured state of today's geopolitics has hindered efforts at a global response. As governments pour trillions of dollars into stimulus, that spending could either prop up polluting industries or fund green initiatives; fuel asset bubbles or improve livelihoods in the real economy; spur "medical nationalism" or cross-border collaboration; widen urban disparities or increase equitable development. Leaders from all geographies must come together to engage in meaningful discourse on how best to emerge from this global crisis.

"The coronavirus pandemic is an enormous global challenge that requires cooperation across borders and between the public and private sectors," says Michael R. Bloomberg, Founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies, and Three-Term Mayor of New York City. "If we act wisely, our response to this crisis can also help us address many of the other major challenges facing our world – from climate change and pollution to racial inequity and injustice. The more we work together, the stronger we'll emerge from the pandemic and the brighter the future will be – and that's what the New Economy Forum is all about. It's an opportunity to bring together leaders to share ideas and build support for policies and partnerships that have the potential to help lift our world back up - and move us all forward."

Launched in Singapore in 2018, the Bloomberg New Economy Forum is a global convening platform to address the most urgent disruptions facing our planet as a result of the massive economic transitions already underway. In 2019 the forum was held in Beijing, as more than 500 public and private sector leaders from 45 countries around the world came together for an unprecedented open exchange of ideas. The 2020 virtual convening will feature town hall meetings and thought-provoking plenaries, as well as breakouts and bilateral meetings, to advance a practical agenda for recovery across five core topic areas: finance, trade, climate, health and cities.

To advance this effort, Bloomberg New Economy will welcome a number of new Advisory Board members and participants to the 2020 forum, including: Charlene Barshefsky, former U.S. Trade Representative and Senior International Partner, WilmerHale; Leila Fourie, Group CEO, Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE); Cecilia Malmström, former European Commissioner for Trade; Susan Shirk, Research Professor and Chair of the 21st Century China Center at UC San Diego; Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, first female President of Liberia and Nobel Peace Laureate; Josephine Wapakabulo, Founder and Managing Director, TIG Africa.

With Dr. Henry A. Kissinger as Honorary Chair and Henry M. Paulson, Jr. as Chair, the Bloomberg New Economy Forum Advisory Board is comprised of more than 50 distinguished government and business leaders, including: Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Limited; Gary Cohn, former Assistant to the U.S. President for Economic Policy and Director of the National Economic Council; Bill Gates, Co-Chair, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Yoriko Kawaguchi, former Minister for Foreign Affairs and former Minister of the Environment, Japan; Visiting Professor and Fellow, Musashino University; Martin Lau, President, Tencent; Jorge Paulo Lemann, Founder, 3G Capital; Jean Liu, President, Didi Chuxing; Strive Masiyiwa, Founder and Executive Chairman, Econet Group; Nandan Nilekani, Chairman and Co-Founder, Infosys Limited; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former Minister of Finance, Nigeria and Senior Advisor, Lazard Ltd.; Lubna Olayan, Chair of the Executive Committee, Olayan Financing Company and Chair, SABB; Penny Pritzker, former U.S. Secretary of Commerce and Founder, PSP Partners; Condoleezza Rice, former U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Advisor, Tad and Dianne Taube Director of the Hoover Institution, and Thomas and Barbara Stephenson Senior Fellow on Public Policy; Kevin Rudd, former Prime Minister of Australia and President, Asia Society Policy Institute; Minouche Shafik, Director, London School of Economics and Politics and former Deputy Governor, Bank of England; Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister, Republic of Singapore; Neil Shen, Steward of Sequoia Capital, Founding and Managing Partner of Sequoia Capital China; Lawrence H. Summers, former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, President Emeritus and Charles W. Eliot University Professor, Harvard University; Teresita T. Sy-Coson, Vice Chairperson, SM Investments Corporation; Wang Shi, Chairman, Vanke Foundation; Janet Yellen, former Chair, U.S. Federal Reserve Board of Governors; Lei Zhang, Founder and CEO, Hillhouse Capital Management; Robert Zoellick, former President of the World Bank and U.S. Trade Representative, and Senior Counselor to the Brunswick Group.

The Bloomberg New Economy Forum is presented in partnership with ADNOC, Dangote Industries Limited, ExxonMobil, FedEx, HSBC, Hyundai Motor Group, Mastercard, Tata Sons, and Vanke. McKinsey and Company is the exclusive Knowledge Partner.

This year, for the first time ever, the Bloomberg New Economy Forum will invite widespread participation with a number of live-streamed, interactive sessions to elevate a range of voices and drive deeper engagement across all sectors and regions. Additional details about the forum, including the agenda and delegates, will be announced at a future date. For more details, visit neweconomyforum.com. To join the conversation and stay up-to-date on the forum, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn using #NewEconForum.

