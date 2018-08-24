Third Century Bancorp : Announces Dividend

Third Century Bancorp (OTCPINK: TDCB), an Indiana corporation and parent
company of Mutual Savings Bank announced today that on August 23, 2018
the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.06 per share for
shareholders of record on September 15, 2018. The dividend payable date
is October 1, 2018.
Founded in 1890, Mutual Savings Bank is a full-service financial
institution with $155 million in assets as of June 30, 2018. In addition
to its main office at 80 East Jefferson Street, Franklin, Indiana, the
bank operates branches in Franklin at 1124 North Main Street, and in the
Otterbein Franklin SeniorLife Community, as well as in Nineveh, and
Trafalgar, Indiana.
