Third Century Bancorp : Announces Dividend

09/03/2019 | 09:14am EDT

(OTCPINK:TDCB) - Third Century Bancorp, an Indiana corporation and parent company of Mutual Savings Bank announced today that on August 30, 2019, the Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.07 per share for shareholders of record on September 15, 2019. The dividend payable date is October 3, 2019.

Founded in 1890, Mutual Savings Bank is a full-service financial institution with $171 million in assets as of June 30, 2019. In addition to its main office at 80 East Jefferson Street, Franklin, Indiana, the bank operates branches in Franklin at 1124 North Main Street, and in the Otterbein Franklin SeniorLife Community, as well as in Nineveh, Trafalgar and Greenwood, Indiana.


© Business Wire 2019
