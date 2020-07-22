Third Century Bancorp : Releases Earnings for the Quarter and Six-Months Ended June 30, 2020

(OTCPINK: TDCB)--Third Century Bancorp (“Company”), the holding company for Mutual Savings Bank (“Bank”), announced it had a record level of net income of $475,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, or $0.40 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $240,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share. For the six-months ended June 30, 2020, the Company recorded net income of $928,000, or $0.78 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $443,000 for the six-months ended June 30, 2019, or $0.38 per basic and diluted share.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, net income increased $235,000, or 97.92%, to $475,000 as compared to $240,000 for the same period in the prior year. The increase in net income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 was driven primarily as result of the $691,000, or 228.05%, increase in non-interest income. The increase in non-interest income was driven primarily by a $405,000 or 294.58%, increase in gains on the sale of loans, along with related loan fees. This increase was partially offset by a $307,000, or 22.10% increase in non-interest expense in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same quarter in the prior year. The increase in non-interest expense was due to an increase in overhead expenses. Net interest income decreased by $2,000, or 0.13% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, to $1,449,000 as compared to $1,451,000 for the same period in the prior year.

The increase in net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was partially offset by a $120,000 increase in the provision for loan losses compared to the same period in 2019 due to the economic conditions resulting from the current COVID-19 crisis. The Company had net loan recoveries of $5,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to net loan recoveries of $17,000 for the same period in 2019. The Company expects that the current COVID-19 crisis will impact the future provision for loan losses and that credit quality factors may deteriorate in future periods.

For the six-months ended June 30, 2020, net income increased $485,000, or 109.48%, to $928,000 from $443,000 for the six-months ended June 30, 2019. The increase in net income for the six-months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily due to an increase in noninterest income of $996,000, or 186.16%, to $1,531,000 for the six-months ended June 30, 2020 from $535,000 for the six-months ended June 30, 2019. The increase in non-interest income was driven primarily by a $703,000, or 513.13%, increase in gains on the sale of loans, along with related loan fees. This increase was partially offset by a $536,000, or 19.91%, increase in noninterest expense for the six-months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in noninterest expense for the six-months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in the prior year was due to a $375,000, or 22.68%, increase in salaries and employee benefits.

Net interest income increased by $153,000, or 5.38%, to $2,995,000 for the six-months ended June 30, 2020, up from $2,842,000 for the six-months ended June 30, 2019. The increase in net interest income for the six-months ended June 30, 2020 was due to a $145,000, or 4.22%, increase in interest income and supported by a $8,000, or 1.34%, decrease in interest expense as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in interest income was due to an increase in average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a decrease in the average yield on interest-earning assets. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to a decrease in the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities, in spite of higher average balances of interest bearing liabilities.

The increase in net interest income for the six-months ended June 30, 2020 was partially offset by a $64,000 increase in the provision for loan losses in the six-months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in provision for loan losses was primarily due to economic conditions resulting from the current COVID-19 crisis.

The increase in net income for the six-months ended June 30, 2020 was also partially offset by a $64,000 increase in income tax expense on higher pre-tax income as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in income tax expense was due to higher pre-tax income partially offset by a decrease in the effective income tax rate to 16.62% for the six-months ended June 30, 2020 from 21.45% for the same period in the prior year.

Total assets increased $26.1 million to $202.2 million at June 30, 2020 from $176.1 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of 14.82%. The increase was primarily due to a $10.2 million, or 7.96%, increase in loans held-for-investment, primarily funded by a $19.7 million, or 13.49%, increase in total deposits. Federal Home Loan Bank advances were $15.7 million at June 30, 2020 as compared to $12.3 million at December 31, 2019. At June 30, 2020, the weighted average rate of all Federal Home Loan Bank advances was 1.19% compared to 1.74% at December 31, 2019, and the weighted average maturity was 2.4 years at June 30, 2020 compared to 1.9 years at December 31, 2019. Total investment securities grew to $46.3 million at June 30, 2020 from $36.7 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of 26.16%.

Total loans held-for-investment increased by $10.1 million during the six-months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in total loan balances was the result of loans originated through the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) in which the Company participated. The Company originated $8.5 million of loans in the program, of which all remain on our balance sheet as of June 30, 2020.

The allowance for loan losses increased by $163,000, or 11.05%, to $1.6 million at June 30, 2020 from $1.4 million at December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to the provision for loan losses of $180,000. The allowance for loan losses totaled 1.17% of total loans as of June 30, 2020, as compared to 1.15% as of December 31, 2019. Nonperforming loans totaled $118,000 or 0.08% of total loans as of June 30, 2020 as compared to $10,000 as of December 31, 2019.

Stockholders’ equity was $19.6 million at June 30, 2020, up from $17.6 million at December 31, 2019. Stockholders’ equity increased by $1,985,000 during the six-months ended June 30, 2020 as a result of net income of $928,000, and an increase in net unrealized gain of $1,129,000 of available-for-sale securities due to the decrease in market interest rates. These increases in Stockholders’ equity were also offset by dividends paid of $83,000. Equity as a percentage of assets decreased to 9.67% at June 30, 2020 compared to 9.98% at December 31, 2019.

“Being in business for 130 years, I am reminded of the extraordinary times our bank and customers have endured in years past. 2020 is another of those extraordinary times where we can stand beside our customers. Regardless of the present situation, we continue to position this bank to remain strong and endure into the future,” said President and CEO David A. Coffey. Coffey also stated, “These extraordinary times remind me of our dedicated senior team and our entire dedicated staff, all working in safe ways to provide community banking to our customers and help attain record levels of earnings for the Company.”

Founded in 1890, Mutual Savings Bank is a full-service financial institution based in Johnson County, Indiana. In addition to its main office at 80 East Jefferson Street, Franklin, Indiana, the bank operates branches in Franklin at 1124 North Main Street and the Otterbein Franklin Senior Life Community, as well as branches in Nineveh, Trafalgar and Greenwood, Indiana.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and may describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of the Company and the Bank, and changes in the securities markets. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, except for periods in the twelve months ended December 31, 2019) In thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Selected Consolidated Earnings Data: Total interest income $ 1,718 $ 1,759 $ 3,582 $ 3,437 Total interest expense 269 308 587 595 Net interest income 1,449 1,451 2,995 2,842 Provision for losses on loans 180 60 185 121 Net interest income after provision for losses on loans 1,269 1,391 2,810 2,721 Noninterest income 994 303 1,531 535 Noninterest expense 1,696 1,389 3,228 2,692 Income tax expense 92 65 185 121 Net income $ 475 $ 240 $ 928 $ 443 Earnings per basic and diluted share $ 0.40 $ 0.20 $ 0.78 $ 0.38

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited, except for periods ended on or before December 31, 2019) In thousands, except per share data June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data: Assets Cash and Due from Banks $ 8,930 $ 3,839 Investment Securities, Available-for-sale, at fair value 46,289 36,724 Loans held-for-sale 1,925 713 Loans held-for-investment 138,210 128,019 Allowance for loan losses 1,638 1,475 Net Loans 138,497 126,544 Accrued interest receivable 581 571 Other Assets 7,881 7,677 Total Assets $ 202,178 $ 176,068 Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 31,755 $ 23,502 Interest-bearing deposits 133,724 122,304 Total Deposits 165,478 145,806 FHLB Advances 15,750 12,250 Accrued interest payable 81 103 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,313 338 Total Liabilities 182,623 158,497 Stockholders' Equity - Net 19,556 17,571 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 202,178 $ 176,068 Three Months Ended Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Interest rate spread during period 2.95 % 3.45 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.69 % 4.38 % Noninterest expense, annualized, to average assets 3.48 % 3.31 % Return on average assets, annualized 0.97 % 1.03 % Return on average equity, annualized 10.07 % 7.37 % Average equity to assets 9.67 % 9.93 % Average Loans $ 138,687 $ 127,733 Average Securities 40,274 36,856 Average Other Interest-Earning Assets 7,159 3,135 Total Average Interest-Earning Assets 186,120 167,724 Average Total Assets 195,156 175,382 Average Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 31,502 $ 24,229 Average Interest-bearing deposits 127,609 120,889 Average Total Deposits 159,111 145,118 Average Wholesale Funding 16,692 12,060 Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities 144,301 132,949 Average Interest-Earnings Assets to Average Interest-Bearings Liabilities 128.98 % 126.16 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.08 % 0.01 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding 1.17 % 1.15 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 1531.20 % 1475.00 % Net loan chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average total loans outstanding 0.00 % -0.01 % Effective income tax rate 16.23 % 20.93 % Tangible book value per share $ 16.40 $ 14.89 Market closing price at the end of quarter $ 9.90 $ 11.95 Price-to-tangible book value 60.35 % 80.26 %

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200722005850/en/