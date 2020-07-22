Log in
Third Century Bancorp : Releases Earnings for the Quarter and Six-Months Ended June 30, 2020

07/22/2020 | 03:25pm EDT

(OTCPINK: TDCB)--Third Century Bancorp (“Company”), the holding company for Mutual Savings Bank (“Bank”), announced it had a record level of net income of $475,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, or $0.40 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $240,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share. For the six-months ended June 30, 2020, the Company recorded net income of $928,000, or $0.78 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $443,000 for the six-months ended June 30, 2019, or $0.38 per basic and diluted share.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, net income increased $235,000, or 97.92%, to $475,000 as compared to $240,000 for the same period in the prior year. The increase in net income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 was driven primarily as result of the $691,000, or 228.05%, increase in non-interest income. The increase in non-interest income was driven primarily by a $405,000 or 294.58%, increase in gains on the sale of loans, along with related loan fees. This increase was partially offset by a $307,000, or 22.10% increase in non-interest expense in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same quarter in the prior year. The increase in non-interest expense was due to an increase in overhead expenses. Net interest income decreased by $2,000, or 0.13% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, to $1,449,000 as compared to $1,451,000 for the same period in the prior year.

The increase in net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was partially offset by a $120,000 increase in the provision for loan losses compared to the same period in 2019 due to the economic conditions resulting from the current COVID-19 crisis. The Company had net loan recoveries of $5,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to net loan recoveries of $17,000 for the same period in 2019. The Company expects that the current COVID-19 crisis will impact the future provision for loan losses and that credit quality factors may deteriorate in future periods.

For the six-months ended June 30, 2020, net income increased $485,000, or 109.48%, to $928,000 from $443,000 for the six-months ended June 30, 2019. The increase in net income for the six-months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily due to an increase in noninterest income of $996,000, or 186.16%, to $1,531,000 for the six-months ended June 30, 2020 from $535,000 for the six-months ended June 30, 2019. The increase in non-interest income was driven primarily by a $703,000, or 513.13%, increase in gains on the sale of loans, along with related loan fees. This increase was partially offset by a $536,000, or 19.91%, increase in noninterest expense for the six-months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in noninterest expense for the six-months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in the prior year was due to a $375,000, or 22.68%, increase in salaries and employee benefits.

Net interest income increased by $153,000, or 5.38%, to $2,995,000 for the six-months ended June 30, 2020, up from $2,842,000 for the six-months ended June 30, 2019. The increase in net interest income for the six-months ended June 30, 2020 was due to a $145,000, or 4.22%, increase in interest income and supported by a $8,000, or 1.34%, decrease in interest expense as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in interest income was due to an increase in average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a decrease in the average yield on interest-earning assets. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to a decrease in the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities, in spite of higher average balances of interest bearing liabilities.

The increase in net interest income for the six-months ended June 30, 2020 was partially offset by a $64,000 increase in the provision for loan losses in the six-months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in provision for loan losses was primarily due to economic conditions resulting from the current COVID-19 crisis.

The increase in net income for the six-months ended June 30, 2020 was also partially offset by a $64,000 increase in income tax expense on higher pre-tax income as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in income tax expense was due to higher pre-tax income partially offset by a decrease in the effective income tax rate to 16.62% for the six-months ended June 30, 2020 from 21.45% for the same period in the prior year.

Total assets increased $26.1 million to $202.2 million at June 30, 2020 from $176.1 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of 14.82%. The increase was primarily due to a $10.2 million, or 7.96%, increase in loans held-for-investment, primarily funded by a $19.7 million, or 13.49%, increase in total deposits. Federal Home Loan Bank advances were $15.7 million at June 30, 2020 as compared to $12.3 million at December 31, 2019. At June 30, 2020, the weighted average rate of all Federal Home Loan Bank advances was 1.19% compared to 1.74% at December 31, 2019, and the weighted average maturity was 2.4 years at June 30, 2020 compared to 1.9 years at December 31, 2019. Total investment securities grew to $46.3 million at June 30, 2020 from $36.7 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of 26.16%.

Total loans held-for-investment increased by $10.1 million during the six-months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in total loan balances was the result of loans originated through the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) in which the Company participated. The Company originated $8.5 million of loans in the program, of which all remain on our balance sheet as of June 30, 2020.

The allowance for loan losses increased by $163,000, or 11.05%, to $1.6 million at June 30, 2020 from $1.4 million at December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to the provision for loan losses of $180,000. The allowance for loan losses totaled 1.17% of total loans as of June 30, 2020, as compared to 1.15% as of December 31, 2019. Nonperforming loans totaled $118,000 or 0.08% of total loans as of June 30, 2020 as compared to $10,000 as of December 31, 2019.

Stockholders’ equity was $19.6 million at June 30, 2020, up from $17.6 million at December 31, 2019. Stockholders’ equity increased by $1,985,000 during the six-months ended June 30, 2020 as a result of net income of $928,000, and an increase in net unrealized gain of $1,129,000 of available-for-sale securities due to the decrease in market interest rates. These increases in Stockholders’ equity were also offset by dividends paid of $83,000. Equity as a percentage of assets decreased to 9.67% at June 30, 2020 compared to 9.98% at December 31, 2019.

“Being in business for 130 years, I am reminded of the extraordinary times our bank and customers have endured in years past. 2020 is another of those extraordinary times where we can stand beside our customers. Regardless of the present situation, we continue to position this bank to remain strong and endure into the future,” said President and CEO David A. Coffey. Coffey also stated, “These extraordinary times remind me of our dedicated senior team and our entire dedicated staff, all working in safe ways to provide community banking to our customers and help attain record levels of earnings for the Company.”

Founded in 1890, Mutual Savings Bank is a full-service financial institution based in Johnson County, Indiana. In addition to its main office at 80 East Jefferson Street, Franklin, Indiana, the bank operates branches in Franklin at 1124 North Main Street and the Otterbein Franklin Senior Life Community, as well as branches in Nineveh, Trafalgar and Greenwood, Indiana.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and may describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of the Company and the Bank, and changes in the securities markets. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited, except for periods in the twelve months ended December 31, 2019)
In thousands, except per share data
 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Selected Consolidated Earnings Data:
Total interest income

$

1,718

$

1,759

$

3,582

$

3,437

Total interest expense

 

269

 

308

 

587

 

595

Net interest income

 

1,449

 

1,451

 

2,995

 

2,842

Provision for losses on loans

 

180

 

60

 

185

 

121

Net interest income after provision for losses on loans

 

1,269

 

1,391

 

2,810

 

2,721

Noninterest income

 

994

 

303

 

1,531

 

535

Noninterest expense

 

1,696

 

1,389

 

3,228

 

2,692

Income tax expense

 

92

 

65

 

185

 

121

Net income

$

475

$

240

$

928

$

443

 
Earnings per basic and diluted share

$

0.40

$

0.20

$

0.78

$

0.38

 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(unaudited, except for periods ended on or before December 31, 2019)
In thousands, except per share data
 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data:
Assets
Cash and Due from Banks

$

8,930

 

$

3,839

 

Investment Securities, Available-for-sale, at fair value

 

46,289

 

 

36,724

 

Loans held-for-sale

 

1,925

 

 

713

 

Loans held-for-investment

 

138,210

 

 

128,019

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

1,638

 

 

1,475

 

Net Loans

 

138,497

 

 

126,544

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

581

 

 

571

 

Other Assets

 

7,881

 

 

7,677

 

Total Assets

$

202,178

 

$

176,068

 

 
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

31,755

 

$

23,502

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

133,724

 

 

122,304

 

Total Deposits

 

165,478

 

 

145,806

 

FHLB Advances

 

15,750

 

 

12,250

 

Accrued interest payable

 

81

 

 

103

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

1,313

 

 

338

 

Total Liabilities

 

182,623

 

 

158,497

 

Stockholders' Equity - Net

 

19,556

 

 

17,571

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

202,178

 

$

176,068

 

 
Three Months Ended
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
Interest rate spread during period

 

2.95

%

 

3.45

%

Net yield on interest-earning assets

 

3.69

%

 

4.38

%

Noninterest expense, annualized, to average assets

 

3.48

%

 

3.31

%

Return on average assets, annualized

 

0.97

%

 

1.03

%

Return on average equity, annualized

 

10.07

%

 

7.37

%

Average equity to assets

 

9.67

%

 

9.93

%

 
Average Loans

$

138,687

 

$

127,733

 

Average Securities

 

40,274

 

 

36,856

 

Average Other Interest-Earning Assets

 

7,159

 

 

3,135

 

Total Average Interest-Earning Assets

 

186,120

 

 

167,724

 

Average Total Assets

 

195,156

 

 

175,382

 

 
Average Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

31,502

 

$

24,229

 

Average Interest-bearing deposits

 

127,609

 

 

120,889

 

Average Total Deposits

 

159,111

 

 

145,118

 

Average Wholesale Funding

 

16,692

 

 

12,060

 

Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities

 

144,301

 

 

132,949

 

 
Average Interest-Earnings Assets to Average Interest-Bearings Liabilities

 

128.98

%

 

126.16

%

Non-performing loans to total loans

 

0.08

%

 

0.01

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding

 

1.17

%

 

1.15

%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

 

1531.20

%

 

1475.00

%

Net loan chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average total loans outstanding

 

0.00

%

 

-0.01

%

Effective income tax rate

 

16.23

%

 

20.93

%

Tangible book value per share

$

16.40

 

$

14.89

 

Market closing price at the end of quarter

$

9.90

 

$

11.95

 

Price-to-tangible book value

 

60.35

%

 

80.26

%

 

 


© Business Wire 2020
