Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Third Opioid Treatment Medication Unit in California Opens by Aegis Treatment Centers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 01:52pm EDT

Aegis Ridgecrest to deliver increased options and ease of access for rural Kern County residents and beyond

Aegis Treatment Centers, the largest outpatient treatment provider in California for opioid addiction, has opened a medication unit at 1111 W. Inyokern Road, Suite B, in Ridgecrest, approximately 100 miles east of Bakersfield.

Aegis Ridgecrest is the state’s third med unit. The other two, also Aegis centers, are located in Grass Valley and Placerville.

Intended for rural counties and to provide ease of access, medication units are treatment facilities which administer medicine such as methadone and buprenorphine in an effort to curb withdrawal symptoms from heroin and opioid addiction; prevent relapse; and quell the physical discomfort that frequently accompanies recovery from opioid use disorder. Med units also collect urine samples for drug testing and analysis.

A medication unit is geographically separated from its “home” opioid treatment program (OTP), which provides the full range of medication-assisted treatment (MAT) services including individual and group counseling. Aegis’ home OTP for the Ridgecrest unit is Aegis Bakersfield Columbus.

“Many of our patients at the Bakersfield Columbus location travel long distances each day for their daily dose of life-saving medication,” said Javier Moreno, regional clinic manager, Aegis Treatment Centers. “These are individuals who are already struggling with their addiction; we want to make their lives easier, not harder, so they can get the help they need. If we can remove one barrier, such as distance, that’s one step closer we can bring them to recovery.”

As the opioid crisis has spread, it has affected both urban and rural communities across the country. California saw more than 2,000 opioid deaths in 2017, according to the California Department of Public Health. In 2017, 75 people died from opioid overdoses in Kern County, an 8 percent increase from the year before. And in 2018, there were 92 deaths recorded in the county, another increase.

The location of Aegis Ridgecrest is on the border of three counties. Officials from neighboring San Bernardino County are contracting with Aegis to enable their residents to have access to the med unit as well.

Aegis operates 35 opioid treatment programs throughout California. Aegis is owned by Pinnacle Treatment Centers, a leading drug and alcohol addiction treatment services provider headquartered in New Jersey.

Pinnacle has four other medication units in Kentucky and one in Ohio, in addition to other treatment centers through the Midwest and East regions offering a full continuum of care.

“Med units like this are so important as they provide a bridge to services in places where there are little to no treatment options available,” added Holly Broce, MHA, LCADC, senior vice president of Pinnacle’s Opioid Treatment Program Division. “We are ready to make a difference in this community.”

Aegis Ridgecrest accepts Medical, Medicare, commercial insurance, and offers reasonable self-pay rates. The unit is open weekdays, 7- 11 a.m., and on weekends, 7- 9 a.m. Anyone needing a free confidential assessment can call 760-301-6945.

About Pinnacle Treatment Centers

Pinnacle Treatment Centers is a recognized leader in comprehensive drug and alcohol addiction treatment serving more than 28,000 patients daily in California, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. With more than 110 community-based locations, Pinnacle provides a full continuum of quality care for adult men and women including medically-monitored detoxification/withdrawal management, inpatient/residential treatment, partial hospitalization/care, sober living, intensive and general outpatient programming, and medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder. For more information, visit pinnacletreatment.com or call 800-782-1520.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:23pADLPARTNER : 2019 full-year earnings
PU
02:23pIAA : Letter to our Charity Partners Regarding COVID-19
PU
02:19pL brands provides additional update related to covid-19 pandemic
GL
02:18pDELFINGEN INDUSTRY : 2019 Annual Results
PU
02:18pAGAPE ATP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:18pC & F FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:18pBAJA CUSTOM DESIGN, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:18pCURAEGIS TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:17pConsumer Confidence, Employment Report on Tap -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
02:16pENIRO PUBL : recapitalization falls; the offer to the convertible holders has not been accepted. prepares a balance sheet for liquidation purposes, aborts the WP & postpones the AGM & annual report.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIOMERICA, INC. : BIOMERICA : U.S. companies, labs rush to produce blood test for coronavirus immunity
2MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse
3MAN SE : VOLKSWAGEN BURNING THROUGH $2.2 BILLION A WEEK AS CORONAVIRUS HALTS PRODUCTION: CEO
4ESSILORLUXOTTICA : ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica sees second-quarter profit hit, scraps gu..
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines to dash for cash grants, not loans, even with..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group