Third-Party Research Demonstrates Positive Impacts of Edmentum Exact Path on Student Achievement

Edmentum,
a global education leader and pioneer in online teaching and learning
solutions, is pleased to release a series of new research studies: Impacts
of Edmentum’s Exact Path on Student Reading Achievement, Impacts
of Edmentum’s Exact Path on Student Language Arts Achievement, and Impacts
of Edmentum’s Exact Path on Mathematics Achievement. Century
Analytics conducted each of the three rigorous evaluations of Edmentum
Exact Path to reveal statistically significant positive impacts for
student usage of Exact Path across all three of the available
subjects—reading, language arts, and mathematics. These studies were
designed to meet the What Works Clearinghouse™ (WWC) 4.0 standards
needed to achieve a rating of “WWC Group Design Standards with
Reservations.” These studies also meet the Every Student Succeeds Act
(ESSA) level of evidence-based intervention requirements for “Moderate
Evidence.”
“Providing high-quality research in support of our learning programs
ensures and builds upon the evidence of the positive impact the programs
can make,” said Dr. Karen Barton, senior vice president of research and
design at Edmentum. “We are grateful to our partners at Century
Analytics for carefully measuring student outcomes to demonstrate the
effectiveness of our programs.”
This study evaluated the impact of Exact Path usage on the winter
diagnostic assessment of student achievement. Ensuring comparable groups
at baseline with the fall diagnostic assessment, results reveal that
students who complete Exact Path lessons in the learning progression
assigned to them make statistically significant positive gains in
achievement compared to students who do not complete any lessons. These
results also suggest that Exact Path is targeting the skills that
students need to develop in order to improve their reading, language
arts, and math achievement.
“I was pleased to partner with Edmentum and use my expertise and
training to design a rigorous study that estimates the impact of Exact
Path on student achievement,” said Dr. Bruce Randel, president and
consultant at Century Analytics. “The evidence of Exact Path’s
effectiveness provided by this study should help districts nationwide
make informed decisions about choosing and implementing blended and
online learning programs for their students to use every day.”
Exact
Path promotes academic growth for K–8 students in reading, language
arts, and math by closing discrete skill gaps and propelling learning
forward in a personalized learning environment. The program begins with
adaptive diagnostic assessments that pinpoint each student’s
instructional level, strengths, and needs. Exact Path then automatically
provides students with an individualized playlist of curriculum and
progress indicators to ensure achievement.
About Century Analytics
Century Analytics, Inc. provides comprehensive technical and analytic
services in research design and methods, instrument development,
psychometrics, statistics, data analysis, and reporting. Bruce Randel,
Ph.D., has over 20 years of experience in education research and
psychometrics. Dr. Randel is certified in the most recent WWC standards,
and he is involved in conducting education research around the country
through such programs as Investing in Innovations (i3), Education
Innovation and Research (EIR), the National Science Foundation (NSF),
and the Regional Educational Laboratory (REL) program. For more
information, visit centuryanalytics.com.
About Edmentum
Edmentum, Inc. is dedicated to making it easier for educators to
individualize learning for every student through simple technology,
high-quality content, and actionable data. Founded in innovation,
Edmentum’s powerful learning solutions blend technology with individual
teaching approaches. Edmentum is committed to being educators' most
trusted partner in creating successful student outcomes everywhere
learning occurs. Edmentum solutions currently support educators and
students in more than 40,000 schools nationwide. For more information,
visit edmentum.com.
Century Analytics is a trademark of Century Analytics, Inc.
Edmentum and Exact Path are trademarks of Edmentum, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005631/en/