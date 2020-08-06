Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Intramonth Estimated Performance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 11:33am EDT

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the" Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 47181)
LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

Third Point Intramonth Estimated Performance 8/6/2020

The following figures are estimated net returns of Third Point Offshore Fund, Ltd. for the month of August and for the year 2020 as of August 5, 2020:

August YTD 2020
+1.6% -2.2%

Performance results are based on the net asset value of fee paying investors only and are presented net of management fees (which may vary depending on share class), brokerage commissions, administrative expenses, any other expenses of the Fund, and accrued performance allocation, if any, and include the reinvestment of all dividends, interest, and capital gains.  The performance above represents fund-level returns (reflecting blended rates of management fees and performance allocations based on the weighted average of the amounts invested in each share class), and is not an estimate of any specific investor’s actual performance, which may be materially different from such performance depending on numerous factors.  All performance results are estimates and should not be regarded as final until audited financial statements are issued.   Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.  All information provided herein is for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities.  All investments involve risk including the loss of principal.  This transmission is confidential and may not be redistributed without the express written consent of Third Point LLC and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any security or investment product.  Any such offer or solicitation may only be made by means of delivery of an approved confidential offering memorandum.


Website:           www.thirdpointoffshore.com

Enquiries:
Company Secretary – Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel:       +44 148-174-5385
Email: sw171@ntrs.com
 


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:58aHARLEY DAVIDSON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:58aOPTIMIZERX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
11:58aFIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11:58aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : New vehicle sales stronger than expected in 2Q20, according to BBVA Research Auto Sales Chartbook
PR
11:57aCANADIAN TIRE : sees second-quarter loss amid COVID-19 store closures
AQ
11:57aAM BEST : to Sponsor and Participate at Vermont Captive Insurance Association's Virtual Conference
BU
11:56aHENNES & MAURITZ : Fashion giant H&M suspends employees over use of racial slur
RE
11:56aLORD GLOBAL CORP Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
11:56aSaudi Aramco Cuts Crude Oil Prices for Several Regions
DJ
11:55aWall St struggles for direction as Congress wrangles over stimulus
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group